Lisandro Martinez’s height is NOT an issue against Erling Haaland, claims ex-United star Paul Parker

As the old saying goes, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. That becomes more difficult when the other dog is Erling Haaland.

1.80 meters, almost 14 stones, scores almost every chance he gets. Bordering the unstoppable.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez tries to stop him on Sunday, seven centimeters shorter and more than a stone and a half lighter.

Erling Haaland hopes to maintain his goal form against Manchester United on Sunday

For Paul Parker, the small defender who won two Premier League titles with United, writing Martinez off because of his height is wrong.

“It’s bullshit,” Parker says. ‘It’s a British myth. Think of some of the great central defenders. Franco Baresi, Fabio Cannavaro.

“They weren’t the longest. Cannavaro won the World Cup with Italy and won the Ballon d’Or. Nobody talks about Martinez’s net worth. It is not for nothing that he has had a very good football education at Ajax and plays for Argentina.

One of Argentina’s greatest captains, Daniel Passarella, led them to the 1978 World Cup. He wasn’t the greatest, but he was a world-class centre-back.

Lisandro Martinez is tasked with keeping the Manchester City striker quiet in the derby

“If you have to be six feet tall to play in the middle, there’s a problem. Some of the big mid-halves spin like the QE2 and a lot of them end up like the Titanic.”

At just six feet tall, Parker built a strong reputation with Fulham, QPR and United before becoming a key player for England at the 1990 World Cup.

“When I was up against people like Ian Rush, you had to make sure you could come in for him and get the ball. If not, you would play the percentage and give yourself the extra meter.

“If he wants to find out run, make contact, get your body in front of his line. There weren’t many times when I got caught and people could say I was too small.”

Ex-Red Devils star Paul Parker doesn’t believe Martinez’s undersized frame will be a problem

When they met last season, Martinez’s Ajax defeated Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League. Haaland barely had a sniff.

“When you’re as big as Martinez, you play against Haaland, you have to play smart,” Parker said. “He will see if he can get the ball from his first touch.

‘Martinez flourished in the Netherlands, the highest country in the world. His height was no problem then.’