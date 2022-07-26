Lisandro Martinez enjoys Italian restaurant in Manchester – as defender waits for £55m United move

Lisandro Martinez has been caught leaving an Italian restaurant in Manchester as final details of his move to Manchester United have been confirmed.

United agreed a £55m deal earlier this month to take over the Argentine from Ajax, with Martinez signing a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week and the option of a further year.

With the transfer unconfirmed as the final aspects have been finalized, Martinez is staying at the luxurious five-star Lowry hotel and made the short trip across Manchester to eat at the Don Giovanni eatery.

The versatile star, who can play in both defense and midfield, dated girlfriend Muri Lopez and clearly intended to go unnoticed by fans as he wore a black hooded top, black pants and black pants. shoes.

The Premier League club are hoping the deal will be approved as soon as possible, and the first-team stars will return to Carrington’s training ground on Tuesday to continue their preparation for the season after Monday’s day off after their overseas tour.

Martinez, 24, spent three years with Dutch champions Ajax after moving from Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the summer of 2019.

He won the club’s Player of the Year award last season under Dutch manager Ten Hag, who also moved to Old Trafford this summer, taking one of his most trusted lieutenants with him.

United will initially pay £46.8m plus £8.5m in add-ons, making Martinez the second most expensive defender in the club’s history after Harry Maguire.

A club statement from United read: ‘Manchester United are pleased to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Ajax on the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical treatment, finalization of player conditions and UK visa requirements. .’

United replaced him after missing Ajax teammate Jurrien Timber earlier this summer. The Dutchman chose to stay in Amsterdam due to concerns about his playing time en route to this year’s World Cup.

Martinez quickly became the Red Devils’ main target, although they initially faced competition for his signature from Arsenal.

However, United were quickly ahead of the Gunners in the race and when Martinez informed Ajax that he wanted to move to the Premier League club, it seemed only a matter of time before he got his wish.

Martinez joins a pool of four senior central defenders at Old Trafford, including Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

He is the only left-footed player of that quartet, which could provide more balance in Ten Hag’s rear. United is listening to offers for Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

United will play their last two games of the preseason on Saturday and Sunday against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Norway and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford respectively before the new season kicks off.