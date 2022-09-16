Lisandro Martinez admits he is ‘surprised’ by how quickly Man United fans have taken to him

Summer signing Lisandro Martinez is ‘proud’ of the way he has managed to build a reputation for Manchester United fans to get behind him.

The defender was signed in a £50 million transfer from Ajax as Erik ten Hag’s first big deal as the Red Devils boss, but his arrival was met with criticism as pundits and fans worried Martinez would not be in physical condition to face the Eredivisie.

But despite his smaller stature, Martinez has managed to be a key part of United’s revival in form and is beginning to gain support from the club’s fans.

Lisandro Martinez is surprised at how quickly Man United fans have turned to him

Man United supporters chanted ‘Argentina, Argentina’ in support of the defender

He told MUTV: ‘I’m really happy. I am a bit surprised, but at the same time I feel very proud.

“To come here to the best club in the world and people say ‘Argentina, Argentina’, it’s great. Thanks to the fans for the support.’

The centre-back has formed a solid partnership with former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane and this partnership has helped the club win five of their previous six games.

The defender’s performances were part of Man United’s recent form improvement

This includes the Europa League win over FC Sheriff at the Zimbru stadium in Moldova, when Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goals to seal victory for the traveling side.

However, the 24-year-old will soon be leaving Manchester as he will fly for international duty with Argentina for friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica.

Martinez would be involved with the rest of Manchester United’s squad this weekend, but the Premier League game against Leeds at Old Trafford has been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thinks international break will be useful

Boss Ten Hag has admitted the break is “useful” as it will allow the club to discuss further strengthening the team.

He said, ‘It’s very convenient. We have a lot of meetings, we have to improve the structures in and around the club. Also in January or next summer we will look out the window to improve our way of playing by making plans.

‘Naturally, [you get these] periods after a game, but we have to be ready for that and a lot of players, say 90 percent, are gone.

“But we will train the others well and for the rest we have to prepare very well. I hope everyone stays fit and returns healthy and then we have to attack.’