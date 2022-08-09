Olivia Newton-John always kept hoping that she would beat cancer for the third time.

The Australian actress and singer sadly lost her battle on August 8 and passed away peacefully at her Southern California home, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 73.

In a resurfaced interview with Channel 10’s The Project, the Grease star opened up about her decades-long battle with the disease.

The 2020 footage shows Olivia speaking on the panel alongside her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and telling the hosts she believed she had beaten cancer at stage four.

Lisa Wilkinson’s heartbreaking interview with Olivia Newton-John on The Project resurfaces where Grease star said she remained hopeful of beating cancer for a third time

‘How is your health?’ Lisa Wilkinson asked, raising her hands and replying, “Fantastic!”

‘Very good. I’m doing really well, thank you,” she added as the studio audience applauded the news.

And thank you for all your love and support. I really appreciate it.’

The Xanadu singer went on to reveal that she “believed” her stage 4 cancer had become less severe.

“I believe your belief system is part of the healing. All I can know is that my last MRI — which is an exam where they look inward — things shrink, disappear, or stay the same, and I’m living with it and feeling great,” she continued.

Olivia was first diagnosed with cancer 30 years ago and in 1992 she battled breast cancer.

After recovering from her diagnosis and undergoing partial mastectomy and reconstruction, Olivia was again diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, but chose to keep it private.

Olivia had been battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for years

Olivia Newton-John, left, in one of her last public appearances in 2019. The actress died Monday at the age of 73. She can be seen on the right in her most iconic role in Grease in 1978

In 2017, a tumor was found at the base of the singer’s spine.

The news of Olivia’s death was shared by her husband, who… broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Monday morning after her brave and extraordinarily public decades-long health battle.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 36

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

One of the first to pay her respects on Monday was John Travolta, her co-star in Grease — the 1978 film that catapulted her career and made her a global icon.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

Lattanzi shared this touching image on Instagram on Monday along with other photos from her childhood. She didn’t caption, but was inundated with support and compassionate messages from followers

Olivia Newton-John with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, left and right, when Chloe was a child. She suffered several miscarriages before giving birth to Chloe in 1986

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi – who posted a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, saying: ‘I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

Other tributes were Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’.

Delta, 37, shared photos of herself hugging Olivia and saying she was “like family” to her.

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

Heartbroken Delta Goodrem has paid tribute to her beloved ‘mentor and friend’ Olivia Newton-John following the death of the Grease star at the age of 73 following a protracted battle with cancer

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me.’

She added: “I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will join in to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love forever you ❤️.’

The ‘Lost Without You’ singer played the famous Australian icon in the 2018 TV miniseries, Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.