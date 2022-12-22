Lisa Wilkinson shares cryptic post about ‘tough times’ following a series of controversies

<!–

Lisa Wilkinson has shared a cryptic post on Instagram after a hellish year for the TV presenter.

The 63-year-old posted a series of quotes to Instagram, including a passage from her “favorite Australian poet” Courtney Peppernell about “difficult times”.

You can’t skip chapters, life isn’t like that. You have to read every line, meet every character. You won’t enjoy it all,” the quote read.

‘Damn, some chapters make you cry for weeks. You will read things you don’t want to read, you will have moments where you don’t want the pages to end. But you must continue. Stories keep the world turning. Live yours, don’t miss it.’

Lisa wrote, “Since then I’ve collected inspirational quotes and words of wisdom – torn from magazines, scribbled into notebooks, and stashed in journals in my bottom drawer.”

She added, “So at the end of what I know has been a rough few years for many, I’m now sharing some of them with you. I hope you find them as inspiring as I do.’

Lisa also said, “Honestly, if you’re looking for words to calm down and literally, gently, sew heart and soul back together, then any of Courtney’s wonderful books with her beautiful poetry nestled in their pages will do it for you.” doing.’

Lisa’s post comes a month after she announced she would be stepping down from The Project effective immediately.

The embattled TV presenter made the shocking confession at the end of an episode, leaving viewers stunned.

“I’ve decided it’s time to re-prioritize a few things in my life,” the TV veteran began alongside The Bachelor co-hosts Hamish Macdonald and Laura Byrne.

“And after nearly 15 years of early morning breakfast TV, and now another five years here at The Project desk, I’m looking at how I want the next few years to play out both professionally and personally.

Her departure comes after a controversial year for the TV presenter, which saw her taken off the air following her disastrous Logies speech that resulted in the delay of a rape trial.

Lisa also made headlines last October for her bombshell memoir that details, in part, her fraught relationship with former Today co-host Karl Stefanovic.

In her book, she made a series of claims about Karl and how she left Nine over a reported dispute over the gender pay gap.

She claimed that the pay gap between her and Karl when they hosted the breakfast show was once “so off the charts no one would have believed it.”

However, it was later reported that she had earned more than Karl for years at the start of their on-air partnership, and it was only when Seven tried to cheat Karl that he was able to negotiate the higher salary.

Lisa did not mention this important detail in her memoir, focusing instead on the pay gap during her later years at the helm of Today.