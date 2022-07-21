Lisa Wilkinson returns to The Project for a gushing interview with Gloria Allred

Lisa Wilkinson has submitted her first post as de facto US correspondent for The Project, after fleeing to Los Angeles amid the fallout from her disastrous Logie Awards speech that delayed a high-profile rape case.

Wilkinson recorded a running interview with American lawyer and women’s rights activist Gloria Allred, who is known for representing women in high-profile cases of sexual misconduct against the likes of Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking on a porch overlooking the ocean, the like-minded feminists discussed a variety of topics on Thursday’s show, including the U.S. Supreme Court quashing Roe v. Wade and Allred’s advocacy for victims during the #MeToo movement.

Wilkinson couldn’t hide her admiration for Allred, who was the famous representative of Jane Roe (real name Norma McCorvey), the woman at the center of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

This decision was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24 and individual states now have the power to enact their own abortion laws, leading to abortion being banned in many parts of the country.

Allred told a delighted Wilkinson that her mantra on the matter has always been, “Abortion must be safe, it must be legal, it must be affordable and it must be available.”

The lawyer steered the conversation towards her representation of women in #MeToo matters, saying: “I feel very blessed and very privileged to do my part to help and support women and girls when they speak their truth. tell either in a court of law or in the court of public opinion, or both.’

The interview was on-brand for 62-year-old Wilkinson, who has positioned himself as a high-profile advocate for women’s rights.

But her advocacy-tinged journalism got her into hot water last month when she talked about an upcoming lawsuit while taking home an award at the Logies.

As a result, the rape trial in question, originally scheduled for June 27, was postponed to October.

An ACT Supreme Court judge ruled Wilkinson’s speech had “erased” the line between impeachment and admission of guilt.

Wilkinson is expected to be called as a witness at the trial, as she had interviewed the prosecutor on The Project before the charges were filed.

In the wake of her disastrous speech, Wilkinson was taken off the air and is not expected to return to the live panel until next month.

In her absence, she will be submitting stories for The Project from the United States, with her interview with Allred being her first official broadcast.