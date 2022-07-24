Lisa Wilkinson returns to The Project after month-long absence with little fanfare 

Lisa Wilkinson quietly returned to The Sunday Project this weekend.

The television personality, who has been off the air for a month, appeared at the counter during the live show.

She also interviewed musician and songwriter Ryan Tedder and treated viewers to her singing voice as the pair worked on a song together.

The people watching at home had mixed opinions, some were excited about Lisa’s return, others were less enthusiastic.

“So disappointed to turn on channel 10 tonight and find Lisa Wilkinson on The Project. I thought we had moved on with her bulls**t. Unfortunately not,” one tweeted.

“Let me give you my opinion of Lisa. I’m a Lisa fan, an ’80s teen who recently grew up with her editorial work in teen magazines and in her corner,” said another.

“But I can’t reconcile her absence since the Lodge and her return tonight with nothing. It’s distasteful’.

Lisa Wilkinson. The most hated in the world. Good luck with it,” another lamented, while another wrote, “Lisa should be avoided at all times.”

“Great to see Lisa Wilkinson back on @theprojecttv, beautiful powerful woman. I’m kidding. Nice try, but Channel 10 should be ashamed of themselves. Annoying as always, and getting paid again for spitting garbage. Please stop,” said another.

Another complained: ‘I’ll tell you what is causing the psychological problems. Watch project. WTF is the idiot @Lisa_Wilkinson is doing again. Goodbye Project.’

‘Oh my God. WTF am I watching? Lisa Wilkinson ‘jamming’ with One Republic? Finger on the pulse,” someone else tweeted.

Others were delighted, one wrote, ‘Welcome back to our screens’, while another said, ‘Yes Queen, so glad you’re back!!’

“I always look forward to seeing you in The Project Lisa,” another said, while another agreed, “So glad you’re back – Project not the same without you.”

Lisa was originally expected to stay out of the live panel until “mid-July at the earliest.”

Wilkinson was taken off the air after her acceptance speech at the Logie Awards last month, in which she talked about an upcoming lawsuit.

Last week, The Project’s host shared a photo of herself outside The Hotel California in Palm Springs, announcing that she was working on interviews for the show.

The trial in question was therefore postponed to October.

Wilkinson was “carried away peacefully and safely” from Australia to Los Angeles, where he interviewed “A-list musicians and movie stars” for upcoming packages for The Project.