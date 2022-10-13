Lisa Wilkinson is DROPPED as a witness along with a dozen others in trial of Brittany Higgins'

Lisa Wilkinson will not be called as a witness in Brittany Higgins’ rape case against her former colleague.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of having non-consensual sex with Ms Higgins at Parliament House after a drunken night out in Canberra in March 2019 when they worked as Liberal Party staff.

He has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

The project host was one of 58 witnesses named on a list provided by the ACT Supreme Court, along with News Corp journalist Samantha Maiden.

However, an updated list provided by the court on Thursday showed that Ms Wilkinson and Ms Maiden had both been removed – along with more than a dozen others.

Lisa Wilkinson (right) will not appear as a witness in Brittany Higgins’ (left) rape case against her former colleague

Brittany Higgins (pictured outside the ACT Supreme Court) claims Bruce Lehrmann raped her in Parliament

The list still includes former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds – in whose parliamentary office Ms Higgins claims she was raped.

Prosecutors told the court Ms Reynolds would be called to give evidence on Tuesday.

The trial was originally set with a four- to six-week timeline, but Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury Thursday that things are running ahead of schedule.

“We are on track to finish on Tuesday,” she told the court.

Prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments next week.

Ms Higgins has so far been absent for four days – half of the criminal trial – but she will return on Friday to face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defense lawyer Steven Whybrow.

The trial has continued in Ms Higgins’ absence, with the Crown calling other witnesses.

The court has prevented the disclosure of evidence from other witnesses until Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.

Former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds (pictured) will be called to give evidence on Tuesday next week

Last week, defense attorney Steven Whybrown asked about the $325,000 book deal she got – with the help of Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons.

The court heard FitzSimons suggested she write a biography of her experiences – to which Ms Higgins told them she had already started drafting chapters before making an official statement to police.

Ms Higgins told the court she met Ms Wilkinson and her husband Mr FitzSimons at an event in early 2021, at which point he told her: “You should write a book”.

‘[Mr FitzSimons said he] wanted to act as my agent and I said ‘sure’ and within a day he came back with offers,’ she told the court.

Mr. Whybrow told Ms Higgins she asked Mr FitzSimons about a potential book, to which the alleged victim replied: “I really didn’t ask – he approached me.”

‘He said: ‘I know people, I’ll ask them for you’.’

Ms Higgins claims Bruce Lehrmann (pictured outside court) sexually assaulted her in Parliament House

Mr. Whybrow then told Ms Higgins that she was being offered $325,000 on 16 March 2021 to write a book detailing her experiences.

He then quoted a text Ms Higgins sent to Ms Wilkinson and FitzSimons which said: ‘I’m blown away.

“Yeah, I can definitely do this…I’ve had the chapters outlined for the last month or so.”

Last Thursday, defense barrister Steven Whybrow asked the 27-year-old about her TV interview with Ms Wilkinson and News Corp journalist Samantha Maiden in February 2021.

She claimed that she had no intention of harming the Liberals ahead of an upcoming election, she simply wanted to talk about a ‘cultural problem’ in Parliament.

Mr. Whybrow told her the situation between the two journalists became ‘awkward’ because they both wanted to publish the story first.

Ms Higgins told the court: “They both had a kind of exclusive rights” to her story.

‘They were fighting over when it would be released and who did what and who got the exclusive drop, so it was Walkley’s time, who could claim what, and then it wasn’t even about me or my story.’

Ms Maiden won the 2021 Gold Walkley – Australian journalism’s highest honour, while Ms Wilkinson was awarded a Logie this year.

Brittany Higgins is pictured arriving at the ACT Supreme Court, dressed in black, last Thursday

She also did not believe that the police would prosecute her argument or that the case would end up in court.

“I thought I’d do print and TV and then I’d go back to university and disappear,” she added.

After Ms Maiden’s article and the TV interview with Ms Wilkinson, both of which appeared on February 15, Ms Higgins said she was inundated with media requests.

Earlier, Mrs Higgins told the court she put the dress she wore that night in a plastic bag under her bed for six months, ‘untouched and uncleaned’.

She told the jury that when it was clear she could not report the alleged assault without losing her job with Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds, she “very symbolically washed the dress”.

“I wore it one more time, but I never used it again after that,” she said.

But under cross-examination by Lehrmann’s lawyer Steven Whybrow, Ms Higgins was shown a photograph of her wearing the same dress in May 2019 at Ms Reynolds’ birthday party in Perth.

Under cross-examination by Lehrmann’s lawyer Steven Whybrow, Ms Higgins denied lying – but admitted she had made a mistake in her timeline of events.

The trial continues.