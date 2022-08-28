Lisa Wilkinson confirms future on The Project after being pulled from the air after Logies speech

<!–

Lisa Wilkinson’s future in The Project has finally been confirmed, two months after her disastrous Logie Awards speech caused a high-profile rape trial to be postponed.

The controversial TV host, 62, returned to the panel last Wednesday after a spate of absences – and according to well-placed sources, she is back for good.

Wilkinson will continue her regular hosting duties for the remainder of 2022, The Australian’s reports media diary.

Wilkinson returned to the Channel 10 show a day earlier than expected last week as she had to fill in for her co-host Waleed Aly who was ill.

Wilkinson was taken off the air in June after speaking out about an upcoming rape case while receiving an award at the Logies.

As a result, the trial in question, originally scheduled for June 27, was postponed to October.

An ACT Supreme Court judge ruled Wilkinson’s speech had “erased” the line between impeachment and admission of guilt.

Wilkinson is expected to be called as a witness at the trial, as she had interviewed the prosecutor on The Project before the charges were filed.

The former Today presenter had briefly returned to The Project in July and reportedly “raced back” to Australia so she could fill the host position, having left for Hollywood several weeks after her Logies speech.

In her absence from the live panel, she recorded interviews in California with the likes of Gloria Allred and Ryan Tedder for The Project. Pictured: Wilkinson during an interview with Gloria Allred in California

Lisa broke her social media silence and revealed she was in Los Angeles on July 18. She shared this photo of herself outside The Hotel California in Palm Springs and announced she will be working on interviews for the show

In her absence from the live panel, she recorded interviews in California with the likes of Gloria Allred and Ryan Tedder for The Project.

Her return was a ‘last-minute’ decision, insiders said the Australianwhich caught many industry figures by surprise, as previous reports indicated it wouldn’t be back up and running until August.

Wilkinson then disappeared from The Project again – this time on a scheduled vacation – in early August, before finally returning to his hosting duties last week.