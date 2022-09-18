Lisa Wilkinson asks Hillary Clinton about pant suits as she and Chelsea talk about Trump and Bill

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton struggled to count how many of her signature pantsuits the former first lady has in her wardrobe, after being placed on the spot by Lisa Wilkinson.

During her time as secretary of state in the Obama administration and two runs for US president in 2016 and 2020, Hillary has rarely, if ever, been seen wearing anything else.

The project’s host on Sunday’s edition asked the former presidential candidate how many pantsuits she actually owns, which made the powerful mother and daughter burst out laughing.

Former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (left) appeared with daughter Chelsea on Channel 10 show The Project

“What a great question!” Chelsea interrupted her as her mother chuckled.

‘I have no idea,’ cried Hillary.

“Ballpark, be honest,” Chelsea insisted.

“I’m trying, I’m trying, maybe 50, I don’t know,” Hillary said.

Chelsea and Hillary then agreed it was “a lot.”

The pair appeared on the Aussie TV show to promote their new Apple TV documentary series Gutsy, which features stories about strong women.

While there will be many lesser-known interviewees, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Megan Thee Stallion and Kate Hudson will also be featured.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton struggled to count how many of her signature pantsuits the former first lady has in an interview on Australian TV after being brought on the spot by Lisa Wilkinson (pictured)

Chelsea Clinton said that when her family was in the White House, she often felt a threat of violence

The series evolved from the 2019 work The Book of Gutsy Women, written by Hillary and Clinton.

Asked about what was most daring about her mother, Chelsea said she was particularly impressed by Hillary’s “calm, unflappable demeanor” while Donald Trump “stalked her creepily and threatened her from the podium” during a debate.

Hillary wrote in her 2016 campaign memoir What Happened that Mr Trump “made her crawl” as he closely followed her during the October 9 debate between the two candidates.

She also said she had felt the threat of violence against the family during Bill Clinton’s presidency from 1992 to 2000, although she felt personally safe.

Chelsea Clinton said Donald Trump ‘creepy’ stalked and ‘threatened’ her mother Hillary during a 2016 presidential debate

“A healthy functioning democracy is incompatible with the threat of an ongoing threat of violence,” Chelsea said.

When asked by Wilkinson whether to stand by Bill after his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was revealed in 1998, her boldest decision was Hillary’s.

“I had to make the choice that suited me and I did,” she said.

“I don’t regret it, but it was guts because I was at the center of this world stage trying to make the right decision and I had to listen to myself because everyone had an opinion.”

In a segment after the interview, Wilkinson revealed why the Hillary always wore pantsuits.

“Early in her public life she wore a dress suit and a photographer took a disgusting upskirt photo of her and it ended up in a lingerie ad campaign in Brazil,” Wilkinson said.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Made a Documentary Series Called Gutsy for Apple TV

“From that moment Secretary Clinton made the decision that I will wear pantsuits forever, amen.”

The incident took place during a presidential trip to Brazil in 1995, where the photo was taken while Hillary was sitting on a couch.

Though Hillary thought the photo showed her legs together, Brazilian lingerie company DuLoren posted the image with the words, “A tribute to one of the most important women of the decade.”

After the US embassy complained, the ads were stopped.

Wilkinson wasn’t convinced by Hillary’s estimate of 50 pantsuits.

“When a woman thinks about how many things she has in a wardrobe, it’s usually like telling my husband I have five pairs of shoes,” she told a laughing panel.