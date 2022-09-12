Lisa Vanderpump cozies up to Lala Kent and her daughter with Kathy Hilton near

<!–

The stars came out for the Brent Shapiro Foundation 2022 Summer Spectacular on Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

Several celebrities were groomed for the big bash with host Mario Lopez. Among the stars were Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Kathy Hilton, Kelly LeBrock, Bai Ling and Blanca Blanco.

At one point, Lisa posed with her co-worker Lala holding her baby Ocean Kent.

The event at the Beverly Hilton hotel included musical guest Flo Rida and special guest artist Pia Toscano.

There were cocktails and dinner in the famous International Ballroom.

Lisa wore all black in a nice suit with feathered sleeves that showed off her very slim figure as she wore her dark brown hair down.

Lisa is best known for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also incorporated that fame in the show Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo to her: Kent gorgeous in a burnt orange sequin mini dress as she held up her prize

Another Bravo beauty: Kathy Hilton is seen on the far left with her husband Richard Hilton and a friend

Also on the carpet was Kathy Hilton, also of RHOBH fame. She brought her husband Richard Hilton, who owns the real estate company Hilton & Highland.

Paris Hilton’s mom looked chic in a black outfit and heels with her blonde hair down.

Blanca Blanco from Tale of Tails stuns in a lavender cowgirl hat and pink ombre dress with a red Valentino belt and pink high heels.

The author of Breaking the Mold also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II of England with a fan showing the royal family on paper money.

The Queen died last week at the age of 96. Her son Charles has risen to King Charles.

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from 1952 until her death on September 8, 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second longest of any sovereign country.

Another bright spot at the event was Kelly LeBrock.

The 62-year-old iconic actress was a supermodel who worked for Vogue and Revlon before becoming an actress.

She showed a lot of meat: Bai Ling, who was on the cover of Playboy almost 20 years ago, can be seen in a white cropped dress

She starred in the big hits Weird Science with Val Kilmer and then she was the title star of The Women In Red with Gene Wilder.

Kelly was also known for her high profile marriage to actor Steven Seagal with whom she worked on the hit film Hard To Kill.

The Siren was also in Hard Bounty and falsely accused in the 1990s.

And in 2005, she had a pivotal role in the cult classic Zerophilia, directed by Martin Kurland and produced by Robert (Bob) Shober.