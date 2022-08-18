Lisa Snowdon and Laura Whitmore cut stylish figures as they attend a launch party in London

Lisa Snowdon and Laura Whitmore seemed excited as they attended the launch of Let’s Talk: How To Have Better Conversation in London.

The TV hosts posed together for a snapshot during the event hosted by Montblanc and Nihal Arthanayake Thursday night.

Lisa, 50, looked effortlessly chic in a navy plaid co-ord number which she paired with a plain gray tee underneath.

The announcer added a pop of color to the blazer-trouser ensemble while wearing a striking red bag.

She kept her look casual by wearing a pair of white sneakers and styling her dark brown locks in loose waves while sitting on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Laura, 37, looked stunning in a stylish blue denim jumpsuit that she also paired with white trainers.

The Love Island host carried her personal belongings in an animal print crossbody bag and sported a radiant palette of makeup, including a swipe of pink lipstick.

She shaped her long blond locks into loose waves as they flowed over her shoulder from a center parting.

Model David Gandy was also present, who cut a neat figure in an all-black outfit.

The 42-year-old rocked a black blazer over a plain T-shirt and trousers while covering his dark locks with a matching baseball cap.

Music artist Naughty Boy also rocked all black in a T-shirt, pants and shiny shoes while holding a bag on his shoulder.

Actor Nicholas Pinnock opted for a light blue denim shirt with black cargo pants and brown lace-up boots as he posed at the event.

Radio 1Xtra presenter Reece Parkinson couldn’t hold back his smile as he posed for cameras in gray pants and top paired with a blue jacket.

Mika Simmons looks fabulous in a deep black patterned midi dress with a slit at the front.

The 46-year-old Happy Vagina podcast host beamed as she posed next to presenter and Radio 5 host Nihal Arthanayak.

Actress Shobna Gulati, 56, dressed to impress in a black leather jumpsuit as she beamed for cameras at the lavish event.

She seemed cheerful as she carried her personal belongings in a brown crossbody bag and rocked a pair of black trainers.

Tom Kerridge cut a casual figure in camouflaged cargo pants and white sneakers.

The Michelin-starred chef, 49, beamed in a striking black and bright green T-shirt.

Also in attendance was Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton posing in a smart black jacket and white T-shirt.

