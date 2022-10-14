Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin models Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

Delilah Hamlin has landed a new modeling job. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin now works for Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, the 24-year-old beauty was seen in a lavender bodysuit with jeans that fell off her hips for Kim’s SKIMS brand.

“New SKIMS FITS ANYONE colors fall 10/18 at 9AM PST @SKIMS #ad,” she shared in her caption.

The beauty was blonde again, wearing purple lipstick and matching blush.

Delilah was wearing a suit that fell high on the hips and also a thong in the back.

Her jeans were unbuttoned and she pulled them down her slender hips while wearing several gold bracelets.

In February of this year, Delilah happily announced on her Insta Stories that she had successfully been sober for six months.

Last year, Amelia Hamlin’s older sister suffered from a Xanax dependence that she has now apparently managed to kick.

Delilah posted a half-hour Instagram video in early November claiming that the Xanax problems started after she got her COVID-19 vaccine.

She clarified that she is “in no way an anti-vaxxer,” but claimed the jab “flared up and caused certain autoimmune disorders that I didn’t know I had.”

Among other things, she started having panic attacks, she said, and she has accused a psychiatrist of overprescribing her Xanax to handle it.

Delilah said it made her “dependent on Xanax,” adding that she was also given the beta-blocker propranolol because of her high blood pressure.

She said she “overdosed” and “was hospitalized” after taking Benadryl in combination with the propranolol.

While she did not reveal that she had weaned herself from Xanax completely at the time, she did say that she had reduced her use of it.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Amelia, who was one of Scott Disick’s string of teenage girlfriends, is candid about previous struggles with anorexia.

The two sisters are Lisa’s daughters of her longtime husband Harry Hamlin, who TV fans will recognize from series like LA Law and Shameless.

All four were recently spotted at New York Fashion Week, lending their combined star power to the festivities.

Delilah flew from show to show herself, watching catwalk shows from brands like Puma and Victor Glemaud.

She caused a storm with her parents at the PRISCAVera show before taking a front row seat to proudly watch her mother walk down the catwalk.

Delilah also put on a blood-curdling display in a sassy black dress while attending Bloomingdale’s 150 x Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party with Amelia.