Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin, 21, shows sassy in VERY revealing lingerie

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin put on a cheeky display when she launched her Instagram page on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who has followed her big sister Delilah into modeling, treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes grab and some completed shots.

She could be seen as a storm in a revealing set of lingerie and a sheer top by London designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Her outfit exposed her cleavage and allowed her to show off not only her sensationally slender midriff, but also her stately legs.

The showbiz legacy set the pulse racing in a bra that was tied at the front and matched with the sheer white top she tied over it.

Amelia paired the underwear with a set of sassy sheer black stockings to match her sheer sarong.

She accentuated her unmistakable facial features with a make-up job from Iga Wasylczuk and took pose after pose to show off her supermodel credentials.

Amelia sported a towering color block haircut of a wig atop her real locks in a look reminiscent of the 80s, courtesy of Shunsuke Meguro.

She joins a dazzling array of stars who have modeled for Dilara Findikoglu, ranging from Lady Gaga to Bella Hadid.

Amelia spent much of last year making headlines for her relationship with smoldering reality TV heartthrob Scott Disick, 39.

She was 19 when she first got involved with Scott, as did his previous girlfriend Sofia Richie, whose father is Lionel Richie.

Amelia has an older sister named Delilah, who announced in February that she was “six months sober” after having an accidental overdose last year.

In November, she candidly revealed that she had previously had an accidental overdose of the beta-blocker propranolol after taking it along with Benadryl.

Meanwhile, Amelia, whose father is LA Law star Harry Hamlin, is candid about her past struggle with anorexia.