Lisa Rinna slammed by cancer survivors after using disease as EXCUSE to spill Kathy Hilton’s secrets

Lisa Rinna, star Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is besieged by cancer survivors and doctors alike after she used the illness as an excuse to reveal Kathy Hilton’s personal secrets.

The reality star, 59, is facing raging fire after she claimed she’d “get cancer” if she didn’t make her castmate’s “vile” comments public.

On the final episode of Season 12, which aired October 5, Rinna discussed a previous breakdown Hilton, 63, had had during a trip they took to Aspen together, when Kyle Richards told her it was time to move on. to go.

But Rinna then explained that Hilton was telling her things off-camera about the other castmates who “could ruin their lives forever” — and that she’d get “sick” if she held them down.

“I’m not taking it to my grave because I’d get sick and I’d get cancer if I didn’t say this,” she said.

‘It’s that bad. To let things like this go on and not express them makes me sick and die because it’s so mean.’

Many of her fellow players were stunned by her statement; Diana Jenkins privately asked the camera, “Did she really say that?” while Garcelle Beauvais added, “Oh my god, it’s so dramatic.”

Many viewers were also unhappy and took to Twitter to share their dismay.

One woman, who has a three-year-old daughter with leukemia, called Rinna’s comment “hurtful and appalling,” while another, who lost their mother to the disease, said she was “disgusted to the core.”

A third user said it was an “insult to anyone who’s had cancer” and another wrote it was “the wildest thing they’ve ever seen on the show.”

“How disgusting for Lisa to say, an insult to any cancer victim,” read another tweet.

“I know Lisa Rinna didn’t just say, ‘If I don’t talk about Kathy Hilton, I’ll get cancer and die.’ What’s wrong with this woman?’ someone else asked.

“Rinna says if she couldn’t get her anger out it would be cancer and she would die, that’s SO DISGUSTING,” another person agreed.

What an insensitive slap in the face to those who have had or are dealing with cancer and those who have lost loved ones to cancer. She’s mean.’

Shame on @LisaRinna for saying you could get cancer if you don’t tell Kathy’s story. As a cancer survivor who has undergone two years of treatment and now has permanent scars, I found your words offensive,” another user wrote.

Others called for her to be “canceled” or removed from the show, with another user tweeting, “How hasn’t she been canceled completely yet?” Shameful.’

“If they bring Lisa Rinna back next season, I’m going to die…I’ll get cancer and I’m going to die,” said another.

The American Institute for Cancer Research even ridiculed Rinna, with a representative directing the reality star to TMZ for “using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify voicing her complaint” in a statement.

RHOBH alumnus Camille Grammer, who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013, said Rinna’s comment was “bad in taste” and called her “pathetic” in a scathing Twitter post.

The organization added that there is no evidence to support a link between stress and the disease, and that its claim was “certainly not based on reputable research.”

RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, who was diagnosed with stage 2 endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy, said Rinna’s comment was “bad in taste” and called her “pathetic” in a scathing Twitter post.

“I had cancer,” she replied to a fan who asked her for her opinion on the matter. ‘I thought this was in bad taste. Miserable.’

In an earlier episode, Lisa stated that her argument with Hilton resulted in her suffering from “PTSD.”

She claimed Hilton yelled at her, threw her glasses, jumped up and down while pounding the walls, and threatened to knock down NBC and Bravo, as well as her fellow castmates.

“It’s hard to get past what I just went through with Kathy. I am still very much in shock. And I’m putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD,” she said.

She recalls in a separate part of the episode, “She takes off her glasses, throws them on the floor, she jumps up and down and breaks her glasses.

“She’s banging on the walls and she’s screaming… She’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take out NBC, Bravo. I’m going to take this show down on my own. I’m going to screw you all up.'”

This is certainly not the first time Rinna has been criticized for her comments on the show; in 2016, she came under fire after accusing her then-castmate Yolanda Hadid of lying about her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Hadid found out in 2012 that she was suffering from the tick-borne illness, but season six of ROBH revealed that Rinna didn’t believe her.

Rinna even accused Hadid of having Munchausen syndrome, a mental state in which a person mistakenly believes he or she is physically ill.

At the time, Hadid told Rinna that her accusation was “the biggest blow she’s ever taken in her life,” and that “sorry wasn’t enough.”