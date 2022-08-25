Lisa Rinna shares a heartfelt post to celebrate her 25 years of marriage to husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna celebrated her silver anniversary with husband and actor Harry Hamlin on Thursday by sharing a loving Instagram post.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, 59, posted an adorable throwback photo from their wedding day that took place 25 years ago.

The couple first met in 1992, with the Clash Of The Titans actor, 70, who proposed to the TV star five years later, in 1997.

Birthday: Lisa Rinna, 59, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram earlier on Thursday to celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary to her husband, Harry Hamlin, 70

The TV personality shared a black and white photo of the two sharing a happy kiss on their 1997 wedding day.

The star added a short caption to the post, writing: “#tbt 25 years ago. My hero.’ She added a red heart at the end.

Lisa tagged Vera Wang in the adorable photo, who designed her memorable wedding dress for the special day.

Throwback: The two lovebirds first crossed paths in 1992, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until 1993; together in the picture in 1996

Although the two stars met in 1992, Harry was married to Nicollette Sheridan at the time. The couple divorced shortly afterwards.

Both Lisa and Harry crossed paths again later that same year when they were both single.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryanthe Days Of Our Lives actress opened up about the early stages of their relationship.

“Harry had been married twice before me, so Harry wasn’t very excited about getting married again,” she explained on the show. Before his marriage to Nicollette, he was married to actress Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989.

“So it took five years,” she added, discussing the moment when he finally proposed. The actor posed the question while the two were dining in Canada.

Proposal: Harry proposed to Lisa while they were dining in Canada in 1997; seen together in 2021 in New York City

Still having fun: Lisa recently shared a video on her Instagram of the two having a blast from a concert

“We’re just having dinner and all of a sudden, out of the blue, he says, ‘I think we should get married, what do you think?’ It was that romantic.’

“Of course I said yes, but I told him, then in the bathroom, to get on your knee and really, really, propose,” Lisa added.

The couple share two daughters, Delilah, born in 1998, and Amelia, who was welcomed into the world three years later, in 2001.

During a previous interview with The everyday beastthe LA Law alumnus said he and Lisa have been able to have a long-lasting marriage because they really “listen to each other.”

“It can be difficult to admit what other people are saying. That’s what Lisa and I do, we listen. And she’s smart, she’s the smartest person I’ve ever met. She’s as smart as a whip. Our favorite thing is to hang out,” he added.

Family time: Lisa and Harry share two daughters, Delilah, born in 1998, and Amelia, born three years later in 2001

According to PeopleHarry said that another factor that led to their successful marriage is their many differences.

“The secret is being diametrically opposed,” the talented actor declared. “I like going into the mountains, and her idea of ​​camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons.”

The Mad Men alum told Us Weekly that both Lisa and he ‘agree’.

“So we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be,” he continued.