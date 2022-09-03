Lisa Rinna moves and grooves to Gangster’s Paradise in online dance party with Leslie Jordan

<!–

Lisa Rinna and Leslie Jordan enjoyed a virtual dance party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 59, and the Call Me Kat star, 67, decided to shake their groove on Coolio’s Gangster’s Paradise and share the experience on social media.

Lisa showed off her toned body in black leggings, a gray t-shirt and sneakers in the video posted Saturday morning.

She completed the look with a red bucket hat as she moved and dug in a bedroom of her home.

Leslie donned olive green pants, a light blue t-shirt and a dark blue button-down.

The Days of Our Lives star wrote alongside the video, “We’ve spent most of our lives in the Gangsta’s Paradise,” tagging the comic book actor.

In his response, the Will and Grace star wrote: ‘Love this memory. Oh, and I want to join the two Harrys.’

Both Lisa and Leslie are known for their funny dance videos on social media.

The alum of Melrose Place often posts videos of her meandering across a floor while her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, 70, quietly gardenes or reads.

Leslie often cuts a rug on the internet and may have inspired his collaboration with Lisa.

The American Horror Story actor’s most recent post, in which he alternates his moves with others from around the world for Elton John and Britney Spears’ Hold Me Closer, has received more than 200,000 likes.

‘The whole world is dancing. We are obsessed with this song. Hold me closer Tiny Dancer. Great job,” he wrote.