Lisa Rinna looks much younger than her 59 years as she showcases stunning figure in tiny bikini

Lisa Rinna looked much younger than her 59 in a gorgeous social media post on Thursday.

The Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem actress shared a photo of herself in a tiny bikini standing by a beautiful lake surrounded by evergreens.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star put on a busty display as she leaned forward with her hands on her knees.

The actress showed off her tight legs and also donned a large sun hat, which hid most of her face except for her famous lips.

Prince’s voice actress just finished guest hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan, filling in for a holiday with Kelly Ripa.

The founder of Rinna Beauty shared a photo from the photo set with Ryan Seacrest, 47, and wrote: ‘Thank you @livekellyandryan had a great time as usual!❤️❤️❤️’

Lisa wore a charcoal-colored long-sleeved crew-neck mini dress in the photo, which gave a glimpse of her toned legs.

Earlier this month in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch live what’s happening, the reality star owned what she called her bad behavior on the reality show and online.

When Andy called her “a disaster.” A double disaster,’ the soap star responded with, ‘Call me that! I’m! It’s true,’

Nightmare: Lisa agreed with Andy Cohen in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live that some of her recent behavior has been a disaster, saying, “I’ve been a nightmare…I’ve tried to break it down as much as possible.” unload’

Grief: The soap actress attributes her recent troubles to the grief she experienced following the death of her mother, Lois, who passed away in November

“Andy, I’ve just been a nightmare right now, that’s all I can tell you. I’ve been a flipping nightmare. I know, I acknowledge it, I’ve tried to solve it as best I can. I am fully aware. I’m aware that I’m a mess now, I’m just a mess. So let’s hope it gets better.’

The grieving star attributed her misdeeds to the death of her mother, Lois, who died in November after suffering a stroke at the age of 93.

In July, Lisa wrote an apology on Instagram, which has since been deleted, which read in part: “I’ve had a really hard time, I think you saw how hard this hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve been mad at you, about you – it really has nothing to do with you.’