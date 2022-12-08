Thursday, December 8, 2022
Lisa Rinna is joined by Harry Hamlin and daughters Amelia and Delilah at Mayfair Witches premiere

by Merry
written by Merry
Lisa Rinna makes it a family affair as husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Amelia and Delilah join Mayfair Witches premiere

By Brian Marks for Dailymail.com

published: 04:58, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 07:34, Dec 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lisa Rinna and her relatives wore matching edgy black ensembles as they joined forces to celebrate her husband Harry Hamlin at the premiere of AMC’s new series Mayfair Witches on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star and her 71-year-old husband, who plays a major role in the show, were joined at the Los Angeles premiere by their model daughters Amelia, 21, and Delilah Hamlin, 24.

Alexandra Daddario of The White Lotus plays a neurosurgeon in Mayfair Witches who discovers she is the heir to an ancient family of witches.

Harry will co-star with her in the series – which will premiere on AMC on January 8, 2023 – as Cortland Mayfair, the current patriarch of the witch family.

Lisa flaunts her age-defying figure with a slimming black velvet dress.

The modest look covered her with its long flared sleeves and a skirt that reached to her ankles.

The reality star topped it off with a set of black boots with pointy toes.

She completed her look by wearing her dark hair in a spiky bob and wearing chic black sunglasses with amber lenses.

Harry looked smart in a black suit, which he wore with a matching black shirt and a thick scarf wrapped around his neck.

Their model daughter Amelia opted for an edgier look with a long-sleeved black crop top with a bustier-style section over her midriff, which she wore braless.

She paired it with a black ruffled skirt and black Comme des Garçons boots that resembled her mother’s footwear.

Delilah was the only family member draped entirely in black.

The model wore an understated white tank top with a cool black leather biker jacket and matching black leather pants.

She added an extra pop of color with black heels adorned with red floral designs across the toes.

Spooky: Harry stars in Mayfair Witches – which debuts January 8 on AMC – as the patriarch of a family of witches, while Alexandra Daddario plays a neurosurgeon who finds out she’s the family’s heir

