Lisa Rinna flips off the crowd as she is BOOED at BravoCon following backlash over cancer comments

Lisa Rinna shocked the crowd at BravoCon on Friday after she was booed over a fan response to her recent comments about cancer.

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made the insulting gesture as she took the stage – days after it came out, she said she’d get ‘cancer’ if she didn’t expose Kathy Hilton’s ‘vile’ comments on the show’s finale.

The defiant star, who is no stranger to controversy, showed no signs of regret over her comment as she smiled at the crowd and joined her co-stars.

Lisa, who attracted attention in a neon-orange suit at the event, told DailyMail.com she “don’t know” how to respond to calls to fire her before calling herself a “rock star.”

She said: ‘We are the number one show on cable and on television. And I’m a rock star. That’s all I have to say.’

Lisa has been criticized by cancer survivors and doctors alike for using the disease as an excuse to reveal Kathy Hilton’s personal secrets.

In the final episode of Season 12, which aired October 5, Rinna discussed a previous collapse of Kathy Hilton, 63, during a trip they took to Aspen together, when Kyle Richards told her it was time to move on. .

But Rinna then explained that Hilton was telling her things off-camera about the other castmates who “could ruin their lives forever” — and that she’d get “sick” if she held them down.

“I’m not taking it to my grave because I’d get sick and I’d get cancer if I didn’t say this,” she said.

‘It’s that bad. To let things like this go on and not express them makes me sick and die because it’s so mean.’

Many of her fellow players were stunned by her statement; Diana Jenkins privately asked the camera, “Did she really say that?” while Garcelle Beauvais added, “Oh my god, it’s so dramatic.”

Many viewers were also unhappy and took to Twitter to share their dismay.

One woman, who has a three-year-old daughter with leukemia, called Rinna’s comment “hurtful and appalling,” while another, who lost their mother to the disease, said she was “disgusted to the core.”

A third user said it was an “insult to anyone who’s had cancer,” and another wrote it was “the wildest thing they’d ever seen on the show.”

“How disgusting for Lisa to say, an insult to any cancer victim,” read another tweet.

“I know Lisa Rinna didn’t just say, ‘If I don’t talk about Kathy Hilton, I’ll get cancer and die.’ What’s wrong with this woman?’ someone else asked.

“Rinna says if she couldn’t get her anger out it would be cancer and she would die, that’s SO DISGUSTING,” another person agreed.

What an insensitive slap in the face to those who have had or are dealing with cancer and those who have lost loved ones to cancer. She’s mean.’

Shame on @LisaRinna for saying you could get cancer if you don’t tell Kathy’s story. As a cancer survivor who has undergone two years of treatment and now has permanent scars, I found your words offensive,” another user wrote.

Others called for her to be “canceled” or removed from the show, with another user tweeting, “How hasn’t she been canceled completely yet?” Shameful.’

“If they bring Lisa Rinna back next season, I’m going to die…I’ll get cancer and I’m going to die,” said another.

The American Institute for Cancer Research even ridiculed Rinna, with a representative sending the reality star to TMZ for “using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify voicing her complaint” in a statement.

The organization added that there is no evidence to support a link between stress and the disease, and that its claim was “certainly not based on reputable research.”

RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, who was diagnosed with stage 2 endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy, said Rinna’s comment was “bad in taste” and called her “pathetic” in a scathing Twitter post.

“I had cancer,” she replied to a fan who asked her for her opinion on the matter. ‘I thought this was in bad taste. Miserable.’

In an earlier episode, Lisa stated that her argument with Hilton resulted in her suffering from “PTSD.”

She claimed Hilton yelled at her, threw her glasses, jumped up and down while banging on the walls, and threatened to knock down NBC and Bravo, as well as her fellow castmates.

This is certainly not the first time Rinna has been criticized for her comments on the show; in 2016, she came under fire after accusing her then-castmate Yolanda Hadid of lying about her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Hadid found out she was suffering from the tick-borne illness in 2012, but season six of ROBH revealed that Rinna didn’t believe her.

Rinna even accused Hadid of Munchausen syndrome, a mental state in which a person mistakenly believes he or she is physically ill.

At the time, Hadid told Rinna that her accusation was “the biggest blow she’s ever taken in her life,” and that “sorry wasn’t enough.”