Lisa Rinna dresses in leather mini skirt to share that her Rinna Beauty line available onm Amazon

Lisa Rinna announced on her Instagram on Tuesday that her Rinna Beauty line will now be available on Amazon.

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poses stunningly as she promotes her latest venture.

In a series of photos, Rinna wears a black crop top, a shimmering black skirt with a gold-tone belt, paired with black boots. Accessorize her outfit with gold earrings, bracelets and a necklace.

Launching her beauty in 2020, Rinna takes pride in ensuring that her beauty products are simple, accessible, and help people feel more confident and beautiful, not only on the outside, but also on the inside.

Describing its products as ‘Chic. Sexy. In bold. No tricks.’

Looks stunning Rinna’s makeup is on full display in her Instagram announcement post. Wearing black eyeliner and mascara that makes her eyes pop. Together with a good foundation and glossy lipstick.

Rinna’s hair was down as she posed, sitting on a chair, standing and taking a portrait shot that lit up her face.

Rinna has always been passionate about beauty and makeup. Her lips are her greatest attribute and she created a lip line kit first.

She told DailyMail.com in 2020 that getting lip injections at age 24 paved the way for her brand.

“I always jokingly say that my lips have a career of their own,” said the brunette bombshell.

‘The reactions to that were not always positive. There was a time when people were negative. But I think they were accepted when I said, “These are my lips! That’s how they are.”‘

Rinna had a permanent silicone filler injected into her upper lip when she was in her 20s, but after about 10 years, the silicone started seeping through her lip and creating scar tissue that was bumpy.

Fans look forward to purchasing her products on Amazon.

One fan said, “I want that lipstick.” While other fans posted ‘Congrats and Gorgeous’.

Partnering with Amazon allows Rinna’s beauty line to reach a wider customer market.

“I’m excited to have a store on Amazon as the next step in the growth of this company,” said brand founder Lisa Rinna. “I just want everyone to look and feel their best, and now Amazon is helping us do that by bringing beauty into their homes.