Lisa Rinna displays VERY svelte figure in barely-there lingerie with kinky chains on Instagram

Lisa Rinna showed off her breathtakingly slender figure this Thursday in kinky lingerie that barely made it to her Instagram page.

The 59-year-old actress, who currently stars in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, shot her best smoldering look into the camera.

Fans could have forgiven for initially thinking she was naked when she posed a pin-up in her skimpy underwear, which was dripping with chains.

Sizzling sensation: Lisa Rinna showed off her breathtakingly slender figure in kinky barely-there lingerie on her Instagram page this Thursday

Her lingerie belonged to Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu, which she made sure to plug into her Instagram.

Her latest Instagram post about swimwear comes just a day after she used her page to plug one of her famous friends.

The reality star slipped her enviably slender frame into a Marc Jacobs sweatsuit and accessorized with a matching hat.

She sharpened her unmistakable features with makeup, donning an exaggerated pout as she posed in her backyard for social media.

Hello, gorgeous: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna posted one of her celebrity friends, Marc Jacobs, on her Instagram page this week

“I’m having a big @themarcjacobs moment,” she writes, prompting Marc to gush in the comments: “Always a big LISARINNA moment!”

Lisa and Marc have been buddies for years and in 2019 they called the Fourth Of July by doing ‘goat yoga’ together at Chateau Marmont.

They were joined on their outing by Marc’s husband Char Defrancesco and The Matrix filmmaker Lana Wachowski.

‘I had the BEST WEEK!!!! LIVE MY BEST LIFE!!!! OMG!!!!!! @themarcjacobs @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!’ Lisa roared on her Instagram.

Wow: Lisa and Marc have been buddies for years and in 2019 they called Fourth Of July by doing ‘goat yoga’ together at Chateau Marmont

As the name suggests, “goat yoga” is a class where goats are allowed to roam among the students as they work out their poses.

Lisa’s latest message comes less than a week after she ushered in her silver wedding anniversary to LA Law actor Harry Hamlin, 70.

Posting a throwback snap of her kissing Harry at the altar, she wrote: ”#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero,” the caption rounded off with a heart.

‘My Hero’: Lisa’s latest post comes less than a week after she ushered in her silver wedding anniversary to LA Law actor Harry Hamlin, 70

She and Harry first met in 1992, after which he married and divorced Nicollette Sheridan before reuniting with Lisa in 1997.

“Harry had been married twice before me, so Harry wasn’t very excited about getting married again,” Lisa said a few years ago. “So it took five years.”

She revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Harry eventually proposed to her at a dinner party north of the border in Canada.

Showbiz family: Since their marriage, they have welcomed two daughters, Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, who have both entered the modeling business

“We’re just having dinner and suddenly out of the blue he says, ‘I think we should get married, what do you think?’ It was that romantic.’

She muttered, “Of course I said yes, but I made it, then in the bathroom, I told you to get on your knee and really, really, propose.”

Since their marriage, they have welcomed two daughters, Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, who have both entered the modeling business.