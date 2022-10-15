Lisa Rinna calls getting booed at BravoCon a ‘highlight’ amid uncertain RHOBH future

Lisa Rinna called being booed at BravoCon in New York City on Friday a “highlight.”

The 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took the stage at the three-day convention to a chorus of booing from the audience.

In response, she held up a middle finger to the assembled crowd, totally unperturbed by the way the fans reacted to her.

She shared a photo from the event where she wore a bright orange pantsuit and walked hand in hand with Brad Goreski.

The California resident captioned the photo, “Mark getting booed at Bravo Con! [hands raised emojis] @wwe here i come [laughing emoji].’

The public’s reaction to Rinna came days after it was revealed that she would “get cancer” if she didn’t make Kathy Hilton’s “despicable” comments public. on the show’s finale.

The defiant star, who is no stranger to controversy, showed no signs of regret over her comment as she smiled at the crowd and joined her co-stars.

Lisa, who attracted attention in a neon-orange suit at the event, told DailyMail.com she “don’t know” how to respond to calls to fire her before calling herself a “rock star.”

She said: ‘We are the number one show on cable and on television. And I’m a rock star. That’s all I have to say.’

Lisa has been criticized by cancer survivors and doctors alike for using the disease as an excuse to reveal Kathy Hilton’s personal secrets.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at BravoCon, Kathy said she is considering staying on the show in the wake of her clash with Lisa.

Kathy, 63, believes the drama started because Lisa deliberately “poked the bear” with the tequila, and Kathy felt she was “the bigger person” by choosing to apologize to the camera — only to be “blamed.” of things I did’ don’t say.’

In the final episode of Season 12, which aired October 5, Rinna discussed Kathy’s previous breakdown during a trip they took to Aspen together, when Kyle Richards told her it was time to move on.

But Rinna then explained that Hilton was telling her things off-camera about the other castmates who “could ruin their lives forever” — and that she’d get “sick” if she held them down.

“I’m not taking it to my grave because I’d get sick and I’d get cancer if I didn’t say this,” she said.

‘It’s that bad. To let things like this go on and not express them makes me sick and die because it’s so mean.’

Many of her fellow players were stunned by her statement; Diana Jenkins privately asked the camera, “Did she really say that?” while Garcelle Beauvais added, “Oh my god, it’s so dramatic.”

“Won’t put me on pause”: “Well, [a departure] can happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” she told Us Weekly at BravoCon. ‘You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. What is meant to be will be. And that’s how I always look at things’

‘We will, [a departure] can happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” she said Us Weekly at BravoCon. ‘You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. What is meant to be will be. And that’s how I always look at things.’

While she didn’t confirm anything about her future anyway, Rinna did say she felt no “peace” after this most recent season.

“This is a difficult season. I would, I don’t feel comfortable after this season whether I come back or not. You know what I mean?’ Rinna said at the event in New York City. “This has been a very, very difficult season for everyone, but especially for me because of my mother. And I just had a really hard time, probably the hardest year of my life, you know? And that’s just the truth.’

The former soap star discussed how difficult the past year has been for her personally during the RHOBH ladies’ Javits Center panel at BravoCon Friday.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been tough. It’s probably been the hardest year of my life,” she said. “These are people I care about and we get into conflicts that we don’t plan and it’s very, very difficult.”