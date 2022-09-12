Lisa Rinna and family brave the rain to support Amelia Hamlin at Tommy Hilfiger runway show in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lisa Rinna and family braved the elements on Sunday to support Amelia Hamlin at the Tommy Hilfiger runway show in New York City.

The 59-year-old actress took refuge under an umbrella held by her husband Harry Hamlin, 70, as they watched their daughter Amelia, 21, walk down a runway in the rain in Brooklyn.

Their oldest model daughter Delilah, 24, also joined them to support Amelia.

Show Support: Lisa Rinna and family braved the elements on Sunday to support Amelia Hamlin at the Tommy Hilfiger Factory Fall runway show in New York City

Lisa wore a blue hat and black and white Tommy Hilfiger outfit for the event, along with full makeup.

Harry wore a red designer jacket, while Delilah kept it classy and wore black.

Lisa and Harry have been married for 25 years and he also has a 42-year-old son Dimitri with his former fiancée Ursula Andress, 86.

Harry and Lisa first met in 1992 and the Clash Of The Titans actor proposed to the TV star five years later, in 1997.

Runway show: Amelia walked the rainy catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Brooklyn

Family Affair: Delilah Hamlin joined her parents Harry Hamlin and Lisa to support Amelia

Striped sweater: Amelia wore a big striped sweater on the catwalk

Famous family: the model is the daughter of Hollywood stars Harry and Lisa

Amelia had a famous relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, Scott Disick, 39. The two crossed paths when she was 19 years old.

After dating for nearly a year, the two broke up and went their separate ways in September 2021.

A few months after the relationship ended, Amelia’s father Harry opened up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, about the split.

Umbrellas out: The audience opened umbrellas while it rained during the show

Going strong: Lisa and Harry have been married for 25 years

Reality star: The former soap actress stars in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

“Look, Amelia is doing well. She lives in New York and is having the time of her life on her own,” he explained, giving his perspective.

A source also opened up to People at the time, saying, “She takes some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship, but has fun hanging out with guys and finding something new.”

“She’s done with Scott and it would be good to never talk to him again and her parents are happy about that,” the insider added.

Amelia enrolled at The New School in New York in 2019 to study nutrition, wellness, and psychology, but dropped out due to anxiety issues.