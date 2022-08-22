Lisa Riley heartbreakingly reveals she WON’T marry fiancé Al as both their mothers have died

Lisa Riley has heartbreakingly revealed that she will not marry her fiancé Al because both their mothers tragically passed away.

The 46-year-old Emmerdale star has been engaged to the American musician – about whom little is known – since 2014 and lost her mother Cath to cancer in 2012.

She has now been told the mirror: ‘We don’t want to change anything. We both talk about it all the time and feel that as long as we’re happy we don’t need rings on our fingers.

“We’ve lost both our mothers. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people.’

“I’m never going to change my name, so really, what could be different?”

Lisa recently revealed that she writes a letter for her late mother every year and takes it to the post office.

The actress said she sent a “postcard to heaven” every year after her mother Cath died of breast cancer in 2012 at the age of 58.

She has dedicated several days to her memory, which she celebrates with her brother Liam and his three children.

Speaking with the My time capsule podcast, the TV star admitted: “We release balloons and say they’re going to heaven.

‘For her birthday I have my nephews and my niece write a postcard and we go to the post office and the address is ‘to heaven’.

She added that she kept dried roses from her coffin and said, “Some people think it’s weird, but it’s my mother.”

It comes after Lisa admitted she returned to work “too soon” after tragically losing her fiancé Al’s mother to cancer.

The actress said she wanted to continue after the loss but later realized she shouldn’t have gone back to filming the ITV soap before the funeral.

She admitted that the loss of Al’s mother, whom she affectionately calls Nana, brought back difficult memories of her own mother Cathy’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Lisa, who has played Mandy Dingle in the soap since 1995, told… the mirror: “It’s been a treacherous time and it’s still very raw in the family. When Nana passed away, I shouldn’t have gone back to work so quickly afterwards.

“But what I wanted to do was carry on anyway, and I had to dig really deep to record the scenes. I now realize it was wrong to do for the funeral.”

Lisa described Al’s mother as a “second mother” to her and said they were incredibly close.

But Lisa said Emmerdale’s cast and crew all flocked to support her through the tough time.

Speaking of the loss, she shared: Women’s Weekly magazine: ‘Tragedy brings people together. I’m so glad we have each other.’

Lisa took a short break from Coronation Street after the devastating loss of her grandmother, while also not attending the British Soap Awards in June.

The TV star opened up earlier this year in a touching Instagram post about her devastating loss.

She wrote: ‘Today, we know, will be the hardest day, we lean on each other, you are at peace now, but we all crave your energy in the house.

“God has gained another Angel. May you light up the sky with your warmth and your infectious smile. I’ll try to be strong for both of us.’

Lisa has been with her partner Al for seven years and the couple got engaged in 2018.

The pair have been incredibly private about their relationship before, with Lisa choosing to keep Al out of the spotlight until they were first seen in public together in 2019.