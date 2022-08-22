Lisa McCune masks up as she visits an op shop in Melbourne

<!–

She was the golden girl of television in the 1990s.

But fans would be forgiven for not recognizing Lisa McCune when she put on her mask on Friday for a visit to her local op-shop in Melbourne.

The four-time Gold Logie winner, 51, was wrapped up warm for the outing in a gray duffle coat and blue track pants.

The actress, known for her roles in Blue Heelers, Sea Patrol and various theater productions, completed her look with a pair of black sneakers.

She also wore a surgical face mask to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Lisa seemed to be in a hurry as she quickly left the store and got into her car.

From this follows the news that Lisa will be reuniting with her former Blue Heelers co-star Tom Wood on a new dramedy called Home to Roost.

Lisa appeared as Constable Margaret ‘Maggie’ Doyle in Channel Seven’s police drama between 1994 and 2004.

John starred as Senior Sergeant Tom Croydon on the series from 1994 to 2006.

Despite being one of Australia’s biggest TV stars in the late 90s and early 2000s, Lisa has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Lisa’s decision to step out of the limelight came after photos were published in 2012 of her kissing New Zealand opera singer Teddy Tahu Rhodes, her co-star in the stage production of the musical South Pacific.

At the time the kiss made headlines, Lisa was reportedly still married to her husband Tim Disney, with whom she shares three children.

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, Lisa shared why she chose to keep her private life out of the public eye.

She explained: “Over the past few years I’ve decided that even though my kids are teenagers — and I feel very strongly about that — my story influences their stories.

“So until they get to a point where they have their own lives, I’ve decided to be very quiet about mine.”

Lisa married husband Tim in 2000, and the former couple has parents Archer, 21, Oliver, 18, and Remy, 17.

The Sydneysider rose to fame on 22-year-old Blue Heelers and most recently appeared alongside Peter Helliar in the Channel 10 comedy How to Stay Married.