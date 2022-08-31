Lisa Marie Presley says she chooses to stay alive for her 3 daughters after son Benjamin’s suicide

Lisa Marie Presley revealed that she makes a conscious choice every day to stay alive for her three daughters, two years after the suicide of her only son Benjamin Storm Keough.

Elvis Presley’s 54-year-old daughter mothered Benjamin and 33-year-old daughter Riley from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough, which ended in 1994 after five years of marriage.

Lisa is also mother to 13-year-old fraternal twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love from her fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood, and their divorce was finalized last year after ten years of marriage.

“It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every day and one that’s a constant challenge to say the least,” Presley wrote in a statement. People essay in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday.

“But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his last moments that taking care of his little sisters and taking care of them was at the forefront of his worries and thoughts. He adored them and she adored him. My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live here every. Only. Day.’

The 27-year-old son of the Memphis-born heiress died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the family’s $1.8 million home in Calabasas after an argument with his girlfriend of three years, Diana Pinto.

Benjamin – who had cocaine and alcohol in his system – tried to take his own life six months earlier and had been in rehab four times, but never fully recovered.’

Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and as I’ve been living in the horrific reality of his unwavering grip since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I’d share a few things to watch out for regarding to all those who are interested. Even if not to help yourself, but perhaps to help someone else who is grieving,” Lisa wrote.

Presley added that it is not a “comfortable topic” to talk about and can be difficult to face, although she added that if there is to be “progress” then it must be talked about.

“I’m sharing my thoughts in hopes we can somehow change that,” added the Where No One Stands Alone singer, before stating the only fact that she’s gone to learn.

“Grief doesn’t stop or disappear in any way, a year or years after the loss. Grief is something that you have to carry with you for the rest of your life, despite what certain people or our culture would have us believe. You won’t get over it, you won’t move on, period,” Lisa revealed.

Presley added that grief is “incredibly lonely” and as people show their support in “the heat of the day,” they quickly go back to their own lives, “expecting you to do the same.”

The ex-Scientologist added: “If you’re incredibly lucky, less than a handful will have contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, for most, that’s a hard truth.

“So, if you know someone who has lost a loved one, no matter how long it has been, please call them and ask how they are doing. Go visit them, they will really appreciate it, more than you know…’

The third fact that Lisa acknowledged is that if the loss was “premature, unnatural, or tragic,” you’re going to become a pariah in a sense.

“You may feel stigmatized and maybe somehow judged as to why the tragic loss happened. This is magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who has graduated. No matter how old they were. Regardless of the circumstances,” Presley said.

Lisa said she beats herself up every day about the loss and finding a support group with people who have gone through the same ordeal has helped her.

“Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes the pain away, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little less alone,” Presley said.

She added that she has dealt with loss and grief since she was nine years old, when her father Elvis Presley died, adding her son Benjamin, “She was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he really scared me.” .’

Lisa added that she shared all this to raise awareness about grief and loss and she hopes her essay “helps someone who is suffering like me and my children are suffering.”

‘Ask them how they are, ask them to talk about their person, yes! We DO want to talk about it. That’s how we keep them alive in our hearts, that’s how they aren’t forgotten, that’s what keeps us alive.

“And do me a favor, don’t tell them ‘you can’t imagine’ their pain. The truth is, oh yes, you can, you just don’t want to,” she said.

‘For help and information on what to say, visit sadness.com and show up. Written with all my love and pain, sincere ~LMP,’ she concluded.

For help and support in the US, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988. If you are in the UK, contact Samaritans on 116 123