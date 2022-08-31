Lisa Marie Presley reveals her son Benjamin Keough’s suicide ‘destroyed’ her in new essay

Last month marked the second anniversary of the suicide of Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, as she has been candid about her grief.

Tuesday marks National Grief Awareness Day, with 54-year-old Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child, speaking candidly about her son’s suicide in July 2020, aged just 27.

Lisa Marie reveals in a new essay for People that her son’s death “destroyed” her, but that she had to find a way to move on for her young daughters.

Lisa Marie shares the late Benjamin and daughter Riley Keough with her first husband Danny Keough, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1994.

She also shares 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper with Michael Lockwood, whose divorce was finalized last May.

Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and as I’ve been living in the horrific reality of his unwavering grip since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I’d share a few things to watch out for regarding to all those who are interested. If not to help yourself, but perhaps to help another who is grieving,” Presley began.

She added that it is not a “comfortable topic” to talk about and can be difficult to confront, although she added that if there is to be “progress” then it must be talked about.

“I’m sharing my thoughts in hopes that we can somehow change that,” she added, before stating the one fact she’s come to learn.

“Grief doesn’t stop or disappear in any way, a year or years after the loss. Grief is something that you have to carry with you for the rest of your life, despite what certain people or our culture would have us believe. You won’t get over it, you won’t move on, period,” she revealed.

She added that grief is “incredibly lonely” and as people show their support in “the heat of the day,” they quickly go back to their own lives, “expecting you to do the same.”

“If you’re extremely lucky, you’ll only have a handful of contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, for most, that’s a hard truth. So, if you know someone who has lost a loved one, no matter how long it has been, please call them and ask how they are doing. Go visit them, they will really appreciate it, more than you know…” she added.

The third fact she acknowledged is that if the loss was “premature, unnatural, or tragic,” you’re going to become a pariah in a sense.

“You may feel stigmatized and maybe somehow judged as to why the tragic loss happened. This is magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who has graduated. No matter how old they were. Regardless of the circumstances,” she said.

Presley said she beats herself up every day about the loss and finding a support group with people who have gone through the same ordeal has helped her.

“Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes the pain away, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little less alone,” she said.

She added that she has dealt with loss and grief since she was nine years old, when her father Elvis Presley died, adding her son Benjamin, “She was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he really scared me.” .’

“It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every day and one that’s a constant challenge to say the least… But I keep going for my girls,” she said.

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and taking care of them was at the forefront of his worries and thoughts. He absolutely adored them and they him,’ she added.

The life of “my and my three daughters” as we knew it was completely detonated and devastated by his death. We live here every. Only. Bye,’ she said.

Lisa added that she shared all this to raise awareness about grief and loss and she hopes her essay “helps someone who is suffering like me and my children are suffering.”

‘Ask them how they are, ask them to talk about their person, yes! We DO want to talk about it. That’s how we keep them alive in our hearts, that’s how they aren’t forgotten, that’s what keeps us alive. And do me a favor, don’t tell them “you can’t imagine” their pain. The truth is, oh yes, you can, you just don’t want to,” she said.

‘For help and information on what to say, visit sadness.com and show up. Written with all my love and pain, sincere ~LMP,’ she concluded.