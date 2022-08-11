Lisa Kudrow Reveals Jerry Seinfeld Took Credit For Friends Doing So Well

<!–

Lisa Kudrow recently shared how comedian Jerry Seinfeld once took credit for the success of NBC’s wildly popular sitcom Friends.

The 59-year-old actress who played the quirky and eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the show sat down for an interview with The everyday beast in which she told of a meeting she had with the now 68-year-old Seinfeld at a party in the 1990s.

As light-hearted as the former character who catapulted her to stardom, Kudrow spoke of her brief altercation with the comedian.

Reminiscences: Actress Lisa Kudrow gave an interview and recalled that Jerry Seinfeld attributed Friends’ success to the airing after his show; seen in july

“I remember going to a party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi, and he said, ‘You’re welcome,'” Lisa recalled.

“I said, ‘Why, thank you… what?'” Lisa added.

Lisa recalled Seinfeld explaining to her then, “You’re after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.”

I’ll Be There For You: Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc posed for one of the early press kit images for Friends

Kudrow gave some context, explaining that although Friends had made its first debut in 1994, the sitcom only “exploded” in the summer of 1995 when it was placed after reruns of Seinfeld’s show.

Kudrow recalled responding gratefully to the megastar comedian by saying, “That’s right. Thank you.’

The actress humbly acknowledged the exceptionally talented writers, cast and crew of Friends, but gave a nod to Seinfeld, as after that primetime placement, mediocre ratings rose to unimaginable heights after the premiere season.

Blast from the past: LeBlanc, Perry, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow were on set discussing a possible reboot of the show

Kudrow has been busy since he played Phoebe on Friends.

The Romy & Michelle star recently finished a two-season role in Netflix’s comedy series Space Force and has lent her voice to the animated television series HouseBroken in which she brought bubbly female lead Poodle Honey to life.

With multiple projects in the works, Kudrow’s walk through memory proved sweet and special as she recalled her accidental conversation with the comedic legend during her humble beginnings.