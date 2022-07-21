Lisa Kudrow recalls her son Julian’s surprising reaction to her work as Phoebe Buffay in Friends

Lisa Kudrow is candid about the “humiliating” reaction her now 24-year-old son had after seeing her hit sitcom Friends — revealing her horror when he told her he was surprised to find out she could actually be funny.

The 58-year-old actress — who played Phoebe Buffay in the classic sitcom between 1994 and 2004 — opened up about her 24-year-old son’s thoughts on her job during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The Comeback star explained that because her child – who she shares with husband Michel Stern – was only five years old when Friends wrapped up, he didn’t watch the show until years after it stopped filming.

However, when he finally got around to watching the hit show, his reaction to his mom’s on-screen performance wasn’t quite what she expected.

Seal of Approval: Lisa Kudrow is Candid About Her Son Julian’s Reaction to Her Work as Phoebe Buffay in Friends – Photo 2019

‘He was five when we finished’ [filming]…but he started looking when his friends at school started looking,” Kurdrow recalls.

“He looked at it and was impressed. He said, “It’s actually really funny, I mean, the guys are so funny.”‘

Kudrow went on to add that her son was seemingly shocked to find out that his mom was also funny on the show, going on to say, “He says, “No, I mean, you’re funny too.”

‘Never in my life have I wanted to say to my own child, ‘F**k you!’ I mean, I thought it, I didn’t say it.’

The Space Force actress laughed with the presenter about her son’s reaction and added: “You don’t have to be a fan. You don’t have to like what I do. But don’t be so humiliating!’

Looking back: The Comeback star recalled the moment her child first saw a few episodes during his childhood in a new interview

Thanks: The comedic actress joked with presenter Seth Meyers about the unintentionally ‘humiliating’ way her son had reacted

All grown up: The 58-year-old actress explained that her son was ‘surprised’ by how funny she was in the iconic sitcom – pictured in 2013

Kudrow was also pleased to share that Julian was now a fan of her other series, The Comeback, after tuning into several episodes while recovering from Covid-19.

He called me up and said, ‘So I just watched the first two episodes. It’s really good, Mom,” she told Meyers. ‘I said, ‘Thank you.’ He said, “May I ask you some questions about that?” I’m like, “Yeah!” I almost started to cry. I thought no one in my family liked that show.”

Elsewhere, Kudrow recently revealed that she had a harder time landing her famous Friends role because Friends director James Burrows wasn’t immediately convinced by her.

Explaining that Burrows had previously fired her from the role of Roz in Frasier after the pilot episode in 1993, Kudrow said, “I was cast in Frasier as Roz, cast by accident. I didn’t know that then.

Iconic role: Kudrow won millions of fans around the world for her portrayal of the quirky and eccentric character

“I knew Jim clocked that I was wrong off the table and so I thought, ‘Oh, he doesn’t like me or what I’m doing.'”

The actress added: “So then we’re doing Friends and I had to do a special audition for Jim Burrows. You have to audition for producers and studio, network, but in between I had to go in and read to Jim Burrows.

“I thought maybe everyone should do it, but I found out a few years ago that I was the only one. Just to make sure Jimmy was okay with me playing Phoebe.

‘So [on set for the pilot] I said, “Ugh, f****** Jimmy Burrows is directing this.” It was more defeat than anger.’

Kudrow revealed that she had some issues with Burrows’ stage directions, but they eventually cleared the air.

Maternal love: Kudrow – who Julian shares with husband Michel Stern – shared her joy at his recent praise for her other show, The Comeback – pictured in 2021

Famous Friends: (L-R) Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Friends

Appear on Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunnighamshe added: “We were getting ready to do a walk-through and I have to do my Phoebe monologue and he says, ‘Lisa, sit under the table to read the monologue, do it under the table, she is out there.”

“And I just went, ‘My God, I can’t connect with anyone. If you have to show how much my character doesn’t belong with these people… I tried my best and then after the walkthrough David Crane [Friends co-creator] says, “Lisa, it’s nice having you under the table” as if it were my idea, “But I’m not sure it works.”‘

“And I just said, ‘OK, yeah,’ but Jimmy admitted it was his idea and then I knew I could trust him.”