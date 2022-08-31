Lisa Hochstein poses in sultry selfie flaunting her fit physique amid divorce drama

Lisa Hochstein seems to be looking on the bright side amid her divorce from husband and plastic surgeon, Lenny Hochstein.

The Real Housewives Of Miami star, 40, Instagrammed a new selfie of herself posing in a striking two-piece outfit on Tuesday.

The TV personality is embroiled in divorce drama after her husband, 56, filed to legally end the marriage a few months earlier on May 20 in Florida. They share two children, Logan (7) and Elle (2).

In the photo, the reality star was wearing a white, two-piece ensemble from the Area brand. She wore a short mini skirt with crystal tassels at the bottom and costs $850, according to the official website.

The mother of two added a matching cropped blazer with the same crystal embellishments and showed off her slim waist. The top piece was fastened with a hook closure in the front and cost $1,480.

Lisa showed off her modeling skills and posed on a long, red velvet couch. She added the caption “Giddy up” to her sultry post.

To complete her overall look, Lisa donned a pair of knee-high white boots to match the color scheme of her outfit.

As she posed for the quick snap, a white handbag with shoulder straps was placed next to her hand.

She completed her fashionable look with a flashy necklace and small crystal earrings.

The TV personality seemed cheerful despite the divorce drama that has unfolded in recent months.

Lisa and Lenny married in 2009 and share two children through surrogacy after a long battle with fertility issues.

The beauty appeared on The Real Housewives Of Miami on Bravo, but after season three aired in 2013, the network went ahead with canceling the show.

Lisa made a comeback when Peacock brought the reality show back to life in 2021. During the first episode of the revival, the star revealed that Lenny was having an “emotional affair” while the two had a brief separation.

She said Us Weekly earlier this year in March: “A lot of people had a lot of questions about where we stand in our marriage and a lot of the problems were from way back, about eight years ago.”

“So it’s not a problem in our lives right now, but I had to address it because people wanted to know. And I signed up for a reality TV show.”

Lisa added to the entertainment publication: “You can’t have a 14-year relationship or marriage without love. I mean, there’s nothing stopping us.’

“I would be fine if I wasn’t with him and vice versa, but we want to be together because we love each other,” the TV star added.

However, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20 in the sunny state. The request came not long after Lisa confronted her husband on his night out with model Katharina Mazepa, reported We weekly.

At the time, the plastic surgeon opened in a statement to: People about his relationship with the model.

“Nothing happened between Katharina and me until Lisa and I decided to divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and me,” he revealed.

On the other hand, Lisa claimed to have been “blindsided” by the announcement of the divorce.

Katharina recently filed a restraining order against Lisa for “making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts, and posting threatening and false statements.” e! News.

The model informed the entertainment publication“I only dated Lenny after he and Lisa broke up.”

As the divorce drama escalated further, Lenny opened up to… Page six in a statement, explaining that he just wanted the divorce to be finalized.

Lisa had reportedly stated in a lawsuit that the doctor “wanted to strangle her financially.”

But Lenny claimed, “Lisa is using these court files to portray me badly in the press. It’s worse than a press release because it gives legitimacy to the fact that it’s been submitted.”

Other problems have arisen because Lisa still lives in their $52 million mansion in Miami. Their prenup stated that the star would have to leave the mansion if either of them filed for divorce.

According to The sunLisa has reportedly asked the court to invalidate the 2009 prenuptial agreement.

