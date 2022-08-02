Lisa Hochstein claims estranged husband Lenny making efforts to ‘financially strangle her’ in split

Lisa Hochstein, the star of Real Housewives of Miami, says her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein is making an effort to “financially strangle her” and put her in “financial danger” amid their divorce.

Lisa, 40, said in court documents viewed by Page six that when she doesn’t give in to each of them [his] demands,” the 56-year-old plastic surgeon retaliates “by limiting” [her] access to funds.’

Lisa told the court that the situation has worsened since Lenny – who filed for divorce from Lisa last May – began dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, 26. Lisa and Lenny are parents to son Logan, seven, and daughter Elle, two.

The latest: Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, 40, says her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, 56, is making efforts to “financially strangle her” and put her in “financial danger” amid their divorce. She was seen in a selfie on social media in June

Lisa said Lenny had given her a joint credit card to cover “personal expenses, household expenses, and expenses for the children of the parties,” but she has severely cut her resources since his relationship with Mazepa began.

“While the man is currently traveling to Europe on a free-of-charge vacation with his suspected girlfriend,” Lisa’s legal team said in court documents, “he has left the wife and children with no cash, access to funds and less than $3,000 in available credit on the joint credit card.’

Lisa said one source of contention with Lenny was his hope “to organize, produce and give a lavish Halloween party with his girlfriend at the conjugal home for 800-1000 people, including the children.”

Lisa told the court that her attempts to convey her concerns to Lenny about the issues “fallen on deaf ears” and that Lenny “gets upset and verbally confronts” [her] with humiliating remarks’ when problems arise.

Exes: Lisa and Lenny were caught at an event in Miami in 2019; he filed for divorce from her last May

New Love: Lisa said in court documents that Lenny has severely cut her resources since his relationship with model Katharina Mazepa (pictured in Miami last month)

Lisa, who signed a prenuptial agreement in her October 2009 marriage to Lenny, has asked the court for temporary support amid the disagreement.

Lisa told the outlet in May that she felt “blinded” by her breakup with Lenny, who she characterized as “reckless” in his actions.

Mazepa told the outlet last month she was proud of her relationship with Lenny, accusing Lisa of setting up a fake Instagram to harass her.

Responding to the accusations to Page Six, Lisa said, “I don’t have time for Katharina’s childish antics and accusations. They are false and show her true colors and motifs. I have my kids to focus on, and I try to keep them away from her and this negativity. None of these allegations are true.’