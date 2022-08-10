Lisa Faulkner shows off her enviable curves in a deep leopard print bikini during her vacation

<!–

She and her husband enjoy a sun-drenched holiday.

And on Tuesday, Lisa Faulkner, 50, showed off her enviable curves in a deep leopard print bikini while on vacation with John Torode, 57.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram, where she uploaded a sizzling photo of herself relaxing against a wall with one leg bent, while in the animal print swimwear.

Lisa wrote next to her photo: ‘The sun and the sea is the best, right?! I love how we Brits live and love our holidays, the whole build up and deciding what to pack to spend most of our time in our favorite bikini and oldest kaftan!

“So grateful for every minute. All my love for you ps bikini is one from @myleeneklass for @nextofficial which I bought and love.’

Last month, Lisa looked sensational in the same deep leopard print bikini as she and her ‘wonderful’ husband took a romantic break in Menorca.

On Instagram, the TV personality showed off her incredible figure as she lay poolside during their “beautiful break.”

Summer style: Lisa also shared a beautiful selfie on her Instagram Stories

Loved it: She also uploaded a picture of her husband looking happy during their break

It comes after John and Lisa opened up about their romance and navigating their blended family.

The celebrity chefs got married in 2019 – the second time for both of them after their first marriage ended.

And in a new interview with The Sunday Timesthe culinary duo became candid about their first meeting, cooking and family, with John admitting there was a “black spot” about when the couple met.

The Australian explained how they met in his version of events when Lisa competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

But unearthed footage from This Morning in 1996 showed John being introduced as the new chef, while his current wife was being interviewed on the couch.

For London-born Lisa, their first meeting on the ITV daytime show hadn’t escaped her notice, as she recalled complimenting one of his dishes and his brusque reply.

She said she found him arrogant, but that soon changed when their soon-found friendship grew into something more after MasterChef.

About how he was encouraged to ask the Brookside actress on a date, John revealed: ‘I was separated from my wife [Jessica] which was terrible, and I was hesitant to approach Lisa personally because I didn’t see the prospect of her saying no, so I wrote her a letter.

“If I hadn’t gotten a response, it wouldn’t matter. Cowardly? S***, yes. I’m as cowardly as they can be.’

John explained that she’d agreed to a date and from that moment everything fell into place, gushing that “we really, really, really like each other.”