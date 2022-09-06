Lisa Curry ‘sometimes can’t even get out of bed’ after daughter Jaimi’s death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lisa Curry is candid about her ongoing struggle to get ahead after the tragic death of her daughter Jaimi in 2020.

The Olympic swimmer, 60, revealed this week that the pain she felt over the loss of Jaimi was at times crippling.

She told the Something to talk about podcast: ‘Sometimes you can’t even get out of bed. Everything on top of me took its toll.’

Lisa Curry (pictured) is candid about her ongoing struggle to get ahead after the tragic death of her daughter Jaimi in 2020

She said the only silver lining to the tragedy is that her new book, Lisa: A Memoir – 60 Years of Life, Love and Loss, has helped other parents who have lost children.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback, being so open and honest I’ve helped so many people,” said the mother of three.

“The book makes people realize that if you have problems as a child, they will kill you if you don’t address them early,” she added.

Lisa’s daughter Jaimi (left) died tragically in September 2020 at the age of 33, after a long battle with alcohol addiction and an eating disorder

Lisa also said the reason she never won an Olympic medal was because she gave birth to her three children around that time, so motherhood became her priority.

“If I hadn’t had any more children, I would have been a lot better. But your life is unfolding as it should,” she said.

Lisa’s daughter Jaimi died in September 2020 at the age of 33 after a lengthy battle with alcohol addiction and an eating disorder.

Lisa said that sometimes the pain of losing Jaimi was so strong that she couldn’t get out of bed

The seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist told Sunrise in May that she hopes her book will help people in a similar situation.

Jaimi was Lisa’s daughter from her marriage to ex-husband Grant Kenny, a fellow Olympian and former Ironman. She is now married to Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone.

Lisa and Grant married in 1984, divorced in 2009 and welcomed three children together: son Jett, 28, and daughters Morgan, 31, and Jaimi.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Kid’s Helpline on 1800 55 1800