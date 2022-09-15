Lisa Curry says the death of her daughter Jaimi ‘still feels like yesterday’

<!–

Lisa Curry has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter Jaimi Lee Kenny, two years after the tragic death of the 33-year-old.

The 60-year-old posted a touching message on Instagram alongside a white 5×7-inch framed photo of Jami, who looked like her Olympic mother with bright blue eyes and long blond hair.

The photo was mounted on a cream background next to a burning candle, a bottle of sand and a heart made of gold thread placed in front of it.

‘Two years. It still feels like yesterday. Our beautiful Jaimi, we miss you,” wrote the seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

There was also a second, much smaller, photo of Jaimi as a baby in a silver frame next to the larger photo.

The display was on a white lace crochet runner, next to a macramé lace lamp on a wooden stand on the right and a purple baby breath plant on the left.

Lisa’s post was soon inundated with benefactors. Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan posted two red heart emojis.

Lisa’s youngest daughter Morgan Gruell (right) is seen vacationing in Europe with her late sister

Jaimi, Lisa’s eldest daughter with ex-husband Grant Kenny, died in September 2020 after an 18-year battle with alcohol addiction and anorexia.

Lisa and Grant Kenny married in 1984, divorced in 2009 and during their marriage they welcomed three children together: son Jett, 28, and daughters Morgan, 31, and Jaimi, who was 33 when she died.

Morgan also shared her grief on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of herself and Jaimi vacationing in Europe together.

Lisa is pictured here with her son Jett Kenny

‘Two years without you. We say goodnight to you and mommy in the stars every night,” Morgan wrote in the caption.

‘flynn’ [her son] often asks about you and wishes so much that he can talk to you and give you a hug because he loves you so much – those are his words. I just know Taj and Kit would love you the way you love them.”

Morgan added: ‘Taj looks a bit like you at times, I see you in his cheeky smile.

“I often get the urge to call or text you and ask you to come somewhere with me and the boys and then I realize you’re not answering. I hate that you’re not here. I love you and miss you forever.’

Lisa is married to Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone (left)

Lisa, who also lost her mother in March, revealed last week that her emotional anxiety is so crippling that there are days when she struggles to get out of bed.

The athlete told the podcast Something to Talk About: “Sometimes you can’t even get out of bed. Everything on top of me took its toll.’

She said the only silver lining to the tragedy is that her new book, Lisa: A Memoir – 60 Years of Life, Love and Loss, has helped other parents who have lost children.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback, being so open and honest has helped so many people,” she said.

“The book makes people realize that when you are young you have problems, if you don’t tackle them early they will kill you.”