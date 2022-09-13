Lisa Curry finds a buyer for her ‘$3million’ Sunshine Coast country retreat

<!–

Olympic great Lisa Curry and her husband Mark Tabone have found a buyer for their spectacular Queensland mountain retreat after listing it in June.

The former horse ranch, 92km north of Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, did not have a price guide, but is likely to have sold for more than $3 million based on the region’s home prices.

Agents handling the sale have received an ‘unconditional’ offer for the 25.93-acre property that includes a four-bedroom, two-bathroom classic home.

An ‘unconditional’ offer means that the buyer cannot withdraw from the contract after signing, reports Domain.

Curry and Tabone, a professional Elvis Presley impersonator, bought the house five years ago for $1,125 million and later installed a large multi-purpose venue on the property.

Set in lush rainforest and rolling hills near Maleny, the property called ‘Mali’ is also home to an ‘eco-friendly’ retreat, according to The courier post.

This function center was described in the property listing as a ‘rustic barn’ suitable for weddings, corporate outings and yoga retreats.

The location, which includes a stage, light installations, bar, kitchenette and fitness room, can also be used for small-scale conferences.

The spacious garden is large enough for ‘glamping tents’.

The cozy living area has an old world charm with a striking fireplace as the centerpiece.

The interior is a wonderful mix of classic and modern, with large rooms, a practical kitchen and lots of light.

As the property is located high in the hills, just about every room in the house offers beautiful views.

There is also a private pool and wrap-around veranda.

Shortly after announcing their plans to sell the property, Curry and Tabone revealed that their “priorities had changed” since the death of Lisa’s daughter Jaimi (pictured) in 2020 at the age of 33.

Shortly after announcing their plans to sell the property, Curry and Tabone revealed the heartbreaking reason they’d decided to move on.

They said their “priorities had changed” since the death of Lisa’s daughter Jaimi Kenny in September 2020 at the age of 33.

Jaimi died after an 18-year battle with addiction and anorexia.