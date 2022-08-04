Lisa Chesters’ crying baby Charlie sparks uproar in Australian Parliament

A restless baby has caused a stir in parliament when a politician caused a stir by appearing to make the little boy cry.

Labor MP Lisa Chesters brought her 16-month-old son Charlie to the House of Representatives on Thursday during a vote on the climate bill.

Charlie squirmed around on his mother’s lap, climbed onto the benches on either side, and tugged on Mrs. Chesters’ mask as they waited for the votes to be counted.

Sam Rae, Mrs. Chesters’ next door neighbor, tried to entertain the increasingly bored child, but when Charlie tried to climb onto the front bench, his hand slipped and he fell slightly towards Mr Rae before his mother pulled him back up.

As the little boy let out a loud cry, the rest of the room disturbed Mr. Rae by yelling ‘what have you done to him, Sam?’

The aggrieved MP got up with his hands up to flee the scene, but this only exacerbated the bickering when he was told to sit down.

MPs are not allowed to leave their seats when a vote has started, which Mr Rae as a newly elected member may not have remembered.

Speaker Milton Dick scolded Mr Rae, Charlie calmed down quickly and the vote on one of the many proposed amendments went smoothly.

Charlie was previously seen reading That’s Not My Elf… by Minister of Education for Young Children Anne Aly, fittingly, while Mrs Chesters kept him quiet.

‘How wonderful is the Minister for Early Childhood Education, Dr Anne Aly MP? Vote for Labour’s Climate Change Bill as they read to little Charlie,” Ms Chesters later tweeted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised a more ‘family-friendly’ parliament with shorter nights and sometimes welcome children.

At the time, the House voted on an amendment by Greens leader Adam Bandt to increase the climate bill’s 43 percent reduction in emissions to 75 percent.

Mr Bandt argued that the target was too soft and would have insufficient impact on climate change.

“If you think what we’re seeing now is bad with the fires and floods, then Labor’s goals mean twice as bad,” he said.

Climate Change Secretary Chris Bowen said the government would not support the amendment because it took the 43 percent target into the election and had a mandate for it.

The bill ultimately passed the House 89 votes to 55, without the Greens’ amendment, and will go to the Senate later Thursday.