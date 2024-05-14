Lisa Armstrong shares cryptic post about ‘silent battles’ as her ex husband Ant McPartlin reveals happy news that he has become a dad for the first time with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

Lisa Armstrong shared a cryptic post on the same day her ex-husband Ant McPartlin revealed the happy news that he had become a father.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, presenter Ant, 48, shared that his wife Anne-Marie Corbett, 46, had given birth to a son named Wilder Patrick.

But just before Ant’s post, his ex-wife Lisa took to her Instagram to share a quote about how she went through “silent battles.”

“Be proud of how you’ve been handling these past few months,” the post read. ‘The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the times you wiped away tears. Celebrate your strength.’

Ant has been candid in the past about his desire to have children and spoke publicly about how he had been trying to have a baby with his ex-wife Lisa.

The couple had no children when they filed for divorce in 2018 after 11 years of marriage. Ant and Anne-Marie got married in 2021.

Lisa’s post came minutes before Ant revealed that he and Anne-Marie had welcomed their son.

Hours after his wife gave birth, the presenter shared his joy at becoming parents.

Ant shared an Instagram snap sweetly cradling his baby boy, revealing he had been born earlier that day on Tuesday, and wrote: ‘Born 14/05/24 at 8:54am. The baby is beautiful, mom is a legend, the sisters are delighted. Dad is a disaster! she captioned the snap.

Ant was soon inundated with messages from friends including Jamie Redknapp, Davina McCall and Alesha Dixon, who were delighted to see the star finally become a father, after he publicly discussed his desire to be a father.

The baby will be Ant’s first, while Anne-Marie has two children, Poppy and Daisy, from her previous marriage.

When the news of Anne-Marie’s pregnancy was revealed, it was claimed that Ant was delighted as he didn’t believe fatherhood was in his plans.

A source said Sun at the time: ‘This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are more than delighted. It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen to him was something he sadly had to come to terms with.

‘When they found out last year they were absolutely delighted but obviously kept the news a secret for as long as possible.

‘Having a child two years before turning 50, with the love of his life, is Ant’s dream.

“He is already a wonderful and loving father to Anne-Marie’s children, and together they will be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

In the image, Ant also revealed an intricate tree tattoo on his shoulder with sweet dedications to his stepchildren from Anne-Marie’s previous marriage and his dogs, Milo and Bumble.

Following the announcement, many of Ant’s famous friends shared their well wishes in the comments.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wrote: ‘Awwww darling I’m so happy for you two! The baby shares the same birthday as my mom! I can’t wait to meet buba and celebrate soon! I love you both.’

Davina McCall wrote: ‘Arrrrrggggghhhhh!! This is incredible!! Congratulations to all!’ and Joel Dommett added: ‘I LOVE THIS!’

Vicky Pattison added: ‘Congratulations guys! My God!!! I love the name.’