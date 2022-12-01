Home Lisa and Jessica Origliasso go makeup free and wear tracksuits as the touch down in Sydney
Lisa and Jessica Origliasso go makeup free and wear tracksuits as the touch down in Sydney

The Veronicas Unmasked! Lisa and Jessica Origliasso go makeup-free upon landing in Sydney after announcing they’re moving to the US permanently

By Kinta Walsh cotton for Daily Mail Australia

published: 02:48, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 07:31, Dec 1, 2022

They are usually glamorous in heavy makeup for their shows and on the red carpet.

But Lisa and Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas chose to fly to Sydney naturally on Thursday.

The twins were makeup-free when they landed in tracksuits.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso of the Veronicas went makeup-free and wore tracksuits as they landed at Sydney Airport on Thursday

The sisters are usually glamorous in heavy makeup for their shows and on the red carpet

The 37 sisters were robust against the cold in thick coats and sweatpants as they made their way through the terminal with a concierge transporting their luggage.

In an effort to avoid unwanted attention, the pair covered their eyes with matching sunglasses despite being indoors.

Jessica rocked a black letterman jacket with a yellow S on the front and black sweatpants with a matching hood underneath.

The musician completed the look with a trendy set of white platform sneakers, while carrying her carry-on in a navy blue duffel bag.

She also flashed her new engagement ring from partner Alex Smith.

The sisters, 37, were robust against the cold in thick coats and track pants as they made their way through the terminal with a concierge transporting their luggage

The twin sisters were robust against the cold in thick coats and sweatpants as they made their way through the terminal with a concierge transporting their luggage

Jessica rocked a black letterman jacket with a yellow S on the front and black sweatpants with a matching hood underneath

Meanwhile, Lisa opted for gray sweatpants and slippers under a black hood and snow jacket.

Jessica was all smiles as they came out and took in the overcast sky, but Lisa pulled up her hood to hide her face from the cameras.

The sighting comes as The Veronicas prepare to say goodbye to Australia for good and move to the United States for good.

Jessica flashed her new engagement ring from partner Alex Smith

The sighting comes as The Veronicas decided to say goodbye to Australia for good and move to the United States permanently

She also wore the same designer shades as her sister and tucked her own short locks behind her ears

After a productive writing session with Blink 182’s John Feldmann and Travis Baker in Los Angeles in July, Jessica and Lisa set their sights on international stardom.

“The US is where we started it all and it’s always been a major focus for us,” Jess told the Courier Mail earlier this month.

“We are also going to sign the management there and we feel the future for the Veronicas is there.

“We are sadly leaving Australia which is sad, but we are really excited to be able to really connect more with all of our fans on an international scale.”

They said the US has always been in their future, but they spent the last few years in Australia caring for their mother, who passed away last September from progressive supranuclear palsy.

Jessica was all smiles once they got outside and took in the overcast sky, but Lisa pulled up her hood to hide her face from the cameras

The sighting comes as The Veronicas prepare to say goodbye to Australia for good and move to the United States for good

1 day ago

