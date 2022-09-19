Lip reader reveals what Prince Harry said to Prince William before the Queen’s committal service

An expert reader has revealed what Prince Harry said to Prince William as the brothers took their seats before the Queen’s committal service.

Jacqui Press, an expert lip reader, spotted the pair in conversation at around 4.20pm as they prepared for the service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The heir to the throne appeared to let Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enter the pew first as Prince William stepped aside for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As Prince William stood at the entrance to the front seat, Prince Harry asked him: ‘Should we go through first?’

William saw his brother and agreed with a nod, before telling his wife the Princess of Wales: ‘Let them go through first.’

The brothers walked side by side as they followed in the procession of Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin. The couple’s relationship has been strained in recent years after Harry and his wife made a series of allegations against certain members of the royal family.

On Monday, the royal family united to lay the Queen to rest after her historic 70-year reign

Kate said “OK” as Harry and Meghan walked past her, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and sat down.

Later in the service Harry shared a sweet moment with his niece Charlotte as he gave her a brief reassuring smile.

Meanwhile, Prince George shared a look with his father, who sat next to him.

At the end of the service, the royal family stood when the Queen was slowly lowered into the royal vault, while the Dean of Windsor said, ‘Depart from this world, O Christian soul.’

He also offered the rosary – a prayer in which the deceased is entrusted to God’s mercy.

Moments earlier, the Dean had placed her tiara and other crown jewels on the altar before the Queen’s official was interrupted – meaning the Queen was separated from her service in death.

The royals headed to George’s Chapel for the committal service (pictured) which followed the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey earlier today

Prince Harry, 37, who sat next to his niece Princess Charlotte, seven, caught the young royal’s eye at one point during the engagement service (pictured)

The pair caught each other’s eyes after younger royal Princess Charlotte (pictured, centre-left) moved to adjust her hat

Meanwhile, her brother Prince George (right) sat next to her father, the Prince of Wales (far right), with whom he shared a look during the brief service

The Queen will be laid to rest forever in St George’s Chapel as her coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey

The crown jewels were poignantly removed from the casket to show that the queen’s reign was coming to an end

The king looks touched as her mother is finally laid to rest during the service of obligation

The Sussexes and Wales sing as Her Majesty The Queen had her symbols of monarchy removed along with her titles

The Crown Jeweler, left, removes the Imperial State Crown from the casket of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as she enters the royal crypt as a ‘simple Christian soul’

The Lord Chamberlain breaks his baton in a symbolic moment when power was transferred from the Queen

The Garter King of Arms then pronounced the styles and titles of the Queen as all power shifted to her son, the King.

Charles looked deeply moved as the coffin was lowered – on a day when he appeared on a number of occasions in tears as he said goodbye to his mother, the 12th British monarch to be buried in Windsor.

Her Majesty’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began at Balmoral on the day of her death 11 days ago and will end with her private funeral in the castle’s St George’s Chapel tonight, where the King will spread soil on his mother’s coffin at 7:30 p.m at a private family service.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch had been carried into the historic church followed by Charles III, her children and grandchildren including Prince Harry and Prince William.

St George’s was where the Queen had sat alone during the funeral of Prince Philip last year – in one of the most poignant images of the pandemic – and it was where she had loved to worship for so many years when she was in Windsor.