Lions star Lincoln McCarthy taunts Demon Harrison Petty over CRYING after infamous previous sledge

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brisbane Lions star Lincoln McCarthy showed his relentless streak on Friday night, taunting Melbourne Demons defender Harrison Petty at the MCG.

It followed Brisbane teammate Dayne Zorko who a few weeks ago was infamous for sledding the AFL premiership winner, causing him to burst into tears.

The semifinal vision showed Petty and McCarthy coming together in an early push and shove, with McCarthy then making a howling gesture at Petty in an attempt to get under his skin.

Petty laughed off the jibe, but Brisbane had the last laugh and stormed home to win by 13 points.

It ended the reigning premiers’ season, and was Brisbane’s first win over Melbourne in five attempts.

Lions star Lincoln McCarthy showed his relentless streak on Friday night, taunting Melbourne Demons defender Harrison Petty (pictured)

The win also ended the Lions’ MCG hoodoo, as it was previously a venue they hadn’t won since 2014.

Chris Fagan’s men – who are quickly becoming masters of the problem – will play minor prime ministers Geelong in the preliminary final next weekend, also in the MCG.

Fox Footy’s Nick Riewoldt said at halftime during the commentary that McCarthy should focus on winning the embattled footy – not excite his opponents.

“There’s a bit of vision…[involving] Lincoln McCarthy, the ball is here, the really important things to win, and you [McCarthy] don’t win,” he said.

“Then you want to continue rubbing the eyes.

“What I’m saying is the ball is there to win, that’s the real test and you’ve failed.”

It followed Brisbane team-mate Dayne Zorko who a few weeks ago was infamous for sledding the premiership winner, causing him to burst into tears.

Demons star Petty laughed off McCarthy’s jibe but Brisbane had the last laugh and stormed home to win by 13 points

After the game, Demons coach Simon Goodwin said he hoped McCarthy hadn’t gone out of his way to attack Petty.

“I didn’t see it,” Goodwin told reporters.

“I’d be pretty disappointed if that were the case, but that’s not really our problem. That’s their problem, it’s their football club. If they want to act like that, it’s up to them. That’s not how we behave at our football club.’

An excited McCarthy later told Channel 7 that the Lions will not be intimidated by the Cats in the grand finale.

“We’re not afraid of them… it’s clear they’re a great side,” he said of his former teammates.

“We think we can give them a game… and we look forward to the challenge at the MCG.”