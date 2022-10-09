Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) – Lions defending defender Saivion Smith was ejected after a collision early in the first quarter of Detroit’s game with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Smith remained on the field, face down on his side after the Patriots’ second offensive of the game with 10:29 to go into the quarter.

Trainers immediately called for a stretcher when Smith was cared for. He was on the field for several minutes as an ambulance was driven onto the field. The entire Lions bench emptied onto the field and they circled Smith before he was loaded and driven off.

The Lions announced that he had been taken to a hospital to be examined for a neck injury.

Smith was promoted from the exhibition squad this week after a spate of injuries in the Lions secondary.