Lionesses step out at Cirque le Soir club in London

The celebration continued for the country’s Lionesses last night as they alighted in London after their Euro 2022 final.

English female footballers – such as Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes – enjoyed a night out at the Cirque le Soir club in the British capital as they celebrated their victory over Germany.

But despite the fact that they had several stylish and lively ensembles and the glitzy setting of the celebrity-loved circus-themed nightclub, many team members chose to wear casual trainers with their outfits.

Captain of the glamorous players, footballer Jill, 35, opted for a bright orange suit, paired with a black singlet and white trainers.

Lucy, 30, kept it casual in the shoe department, sporting a snake print crop top and matching cream pants to show off her tight midriff.

She completed the look with colour-coordinated sneakers and a stylish black handbag with gold chain.

Demi, 30, meanwhile, appeared subdued in a white T-shirt, black pants and matching sneakers.

The stylish footballer added a pop of color to her monochromatic number with a bright green handbag.

Keira Walsh, 25, showed her fashion talent in a bright lime blazer, paired with a black crop top and trousers, while wearing a pair of comfy sneakers.

She completed her look with several glitzy rings and a glittering necklace and gold earrings.

Wearing equally comfortable shoes was Beth Mead, 27, who exuded sophistication in black shorts and a simple cream camisole, and Georgia Stanway, 23, who opted for a chunky pair of sneakers to pair with her brown shirt.

Nikita Parris, 28, also nailed the low-key chic style, wearing a fashionable blazer with shorts and a T-shirt, as well as trainers.

However, some of last night’s guests seemed to miss the apparent “trainers-only” memo.

BBC expert Alex Scott, 37, chose her £880 Prada shoes, paired with a white skirt, black striped shirt and matching crop top.

Elsewhere, Mary Earps, 29, opted for a figure-hugging dress paired with strappy heels, while Lauren Hemp, 21, paired her green suit with white strappy heels.

It comes after England’s victorious Lionesses feasted with thousands of fans to celebrate their historic victory at Euro 2022 – the country’s first major football trophy in 56 years – with the hangover players waving goodbye to Sweet Caroline, admitting they ‘partied more than we did’. have played football ‘in the past 24 hours’.

About 7,000 fans went crazy at the event hosted by Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square, where fans were dancing in the fountains after Chloe Kelly’s goal on Sunday.

Many of the players wore dark sunglasses after MailOnline revealed they danced and sang in their hotel until 4am – but roaring through the crowd proved they were ready to celebrate again yesterday afternoon.

Addressing the huge crowd in central London, captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy and said: ‘We’ve partied more in the last 24 hours than we’ve played football’.