Lionesses star Georgia Stanway has cracked every sport she’s tried except golf

It says a lot about the competitive intensity that all of her junior football coaches remember Georgia Stanway catching an 11-pound carp on her second attempt at fishing.

She’d spent quite a bit of time watching her friend, Toulouse professional rugby player, Olly Ashall-Bott, take off when the idea of ​​trying her hand arose during the initial pandemic lockdown.

Ashall-Bott expected some fumbling on a riverbank during one of their nighttime fishing trips, camping near the house they’d bought in Widnes, Cheshire. Stanway had other ideas.

Stanway to heaven: Georgia’s stunning strike in extra time brought England past Spain to reach the UEFA European Championship semi-finals

Stanway celebrates with England coach Sarina Wiegman after England overcame Spain

She ran into someone selling their fishing tackle – top class, at a very good price – and couldn’t resist. Then she landed the carp which made Ashall-Bott’s performance seem distinctly modest. “Literally the second time I go out and Georgia catches the biggest fish ever!” he tells. ‘That’s her! She is so competitive in everything she does.”

It didn’t stop there. The two met the English women’s carp fishing team, and Stanway was apparently eager to learn more techniques. She and Ashall-Bott caught 12 fish on that occasion, while the national team landed 100.

Ashall-Bott, whose injured career finally got off to a flying start with his move to France, reveals that relaxing sports is a strange concept when you have Stanway as your partner. She often came out on top in their games of teqball, a combination of soccer and table tennis on a curved table in the backyard. Golf is the only sport she hasn’t mastered yet.

Stanway arranged an exciting and difficult match in Brighton with her 96 minute pile driver

Ashall-Bott described his girlfriend as a ‘hero’ after her winning goal on Wednesday night

The football coaches who have known Stanway since she was a teenager attribute much of her success – including the extra time goal against Spain that propelled England to the semi-finals of the European Championship against Sweden in Sheffield on Tuesday evening – to that same spiciness.

The tiny 23-year-old and her England teammates Keira Walsh and Ella Toone are all products of the Blackburn Rovers Academy. All three ran out of the club’s senior team as teenagers, although Stanway was most likely to give back if the opposition tried to intimidate.

“When other players tried to kick them, they never got a response,” said Gemma Donnelly, the manager of Blackburn Ladies, who has worked with all three. “But Georgia maybe a little less. She has that tenacity. She has a bite.’

Stanway and her boyfriend, rugby league player Olly Ashall-Bott, and their catch of the day

Stanway started fishing during the Covid lockdowns and now uses the pastime to relax

Her stature, 5ft 4ins, contributes to that. “She’s broadened to include all strength and conditioning training,” says Donnelly. “But she was one of our smaller ones and what she lacked in size she made up for by using her body well.”

Another former Stanway Blackburn coach, Amanda Goodwin, now an FA regional talent coach, describes Stanway’s hand as being very swollen after he insisted on it during an under-13 match. She didn’t dare come off.

Donnelly recalls that Stanway’s Blackburn youth side needed a win at Everton to beat Manchester United to the title, at Liverpool University’s Wyncote Sports Ground.

“She took it upon herself to drive through their defenses, through the canals, through the center,” she recalls. “She ran that game. I’ve lost count of her shots. I don’t know how the ball didn’t go in.’

Stanway and Ashall-Bott have been dating since 2018, after he DMed her on Instagram

Blackburn’s youth coaches all remember the four-hour round trips that Monday and Wednesday evening training sessions in Blackburn entailed for Stanway, who sought dispensation from school early, traveling from Barrow in Cumbria.

Blackburn was not the richest club. Stanway got used to home games on a rented ground high on the Blacksnape playing fields, aligned with the Darwen Tower monument, 85 feet above sea level. “It snowed in the summer!” says Connelly. “Georgia and the others would be there to set up the nets, take them down again, or bring in the corner flags. We didn’t have the most amazing resources. Therefore there is no sense of entitlement.’

Stanway was 16 when she joined Manchester City in July 2015. She and Ashall-Bott met through mutual friends when she responded to his Instagram request to meet four years ago.

Ashall-Bott pictured then a Huddersfield Giants player – he has since moved to Toulouse

Stanway is Manchester City’s all-time record scorer and has won a string of major honours

With Toulouse currently in the midst of a desperate battle against relegation in the Super League, he has not been to her European Championship matches, although they FaceTime from their respective dressing rooms every time they join.

Ashall-Bott, who was sitting on the couch with the couple’s dog, Milo, when Stanway scored against Spain, saw the scoring opportunity she hadn’t intuitively seen. “I yelled at the TV for Georgia to pass – yelled ‘pass the ball!’ — but then she just hit it,” he says. Then my phone went crazy. And I went crazy. The dog ran because he thought I was yelling at him!’

The 24-year-old will seek permission from Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles to be at Wembley if the England team reach Sunday’s final. His own team will play in Hull on Friday. “What a year it would be for us if they win the European Championship and we stay in the Super League,” he says.

They have rented out the house they bought in Widnes, with Stanway playing for Bayern Munich next season.

Ashall-Bott has already investigated flights from Toulouse. But before all that, there’s the small matter of England taking part in the Women’s Carp World Championships at the end of next month, on home soil in Oxfordshire.

A tilt at that national team? Her boyfriend wouldn’t let it pass her by.