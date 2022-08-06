Lionesses star Alex Greenwood returns to Bramall Lane to see Sheffield United win 2-0 over Millwall

Alex Greenwood roared approvingly from the stands as Sheffield United pushed Millwall aside to trigger their promotional bid.

The Lionesses star helped Sarina Wiegman’s team to Euro 2022 glory and came on as a substitute when they defeated Sweden 4-0 in last month’s semi-final at Bramall Lane, which also saw three group matches played during the tournament.

Manchester City defender Greenwood, 28, was the guest of honor for this match and watched alongside partner Jack O’Connell, the popular Blades player who is currently injured.

Lionesses star Alex Greenwood received a guard of honor on her return to Bramall Lane

Greenwood, second from left, was one of England’s successful winners of Euro 2022 in July

The pair received a thunderous ovation before Paul Heckingbottom’s side began to dismantle their visitors. Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge in the opening quarter were no more than they deserved for their early superiority. Norwegian midfielder Berge, 24, was particularly impressive.

Heckingbottom said: ‘Today he (Berge) played a different game. He scored a goal, but also made a nice recovery run in the first half.’

The Blades’ advantage would have been greater had Oliver Norwood not seen his 44th minute penalty by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “Our second half was much better and although we didn’t create too many chances, I was happy with our response.”