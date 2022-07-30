Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman believes England heading into ‘fairy-tale’ final against Germany

England manager Sarina Wiegman has praised the ‘growth’ of the Lionesses during her time in charge as they prepare for Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final.

Wiegman, who took over the role in September 2021, previously led the Netherlands to victory in the same competition in 2017.

As her players prepare for the biggest games of their career at Wembley on Sunday, Wiegman has maintained that she is pleased with how the team has progressed during the competition.

She said: “We’ve had a lot of tests, but I think we did pretty well. I think the season has been pretty good for us and I think the group stage was relatively easy.

“We have all seen that the match in Spain was very tight and close, but the match in Sweden looked a little easier, but here we are now.

“I think the team has done very well, we have grown all season, but we have grown even more during this tournament.”

Sarina Wiegman (left) played a key role in leading England to Sunday’s Euro final

Wiegman’s England squad is preparing for the biggest game of their career on Sunday

Despite the nerves that such an occasion can bring, Wiegman believes her side is calm for the match.

“I think it’s been very quiet around the team. I think that works really well,” she said. “We’ll just go back to the Lensbury where we’re staying and do the things we need to do to prepare for tomorrow.”

When asked about the history between England and Germany, Wiegman said: “I know there is rivalry. I think that when the Netherlands plays against Germany, there is also rivalry.

“But whoever we play against, there would be rivalry because it’s a final and we want to win that final, so we’ll approach it like any other match.”

England captain Leah Williamson added: “None of us have been in that position before to walk away at this stage, but I think in a tournament you grow match by match and the opportunity I’ve had to grow in this tournament has given me confidence. .’

Williamson added: “I want this to be a sign for the future, not looking back on what happened before.”

Leah Williamson (left) leads the Lionesses to their first major final since 2009 on Sunday

When asked about the history between England and Germany, she said, ‘I think it’s a good story for you guys. It’s a fairytale game with the history behind it, but I don’t think we would ever expect to make it to a final without playing the best team in the tournament.”

England have home advantage, playing to a sold out Wembley, and Williamson added: “No one ever has a home game where they don’t have an advantage because tomorrow there will be more people ahead of us than Germany and this is our National stadium.

“The support we’ve had so far has been incredible, so it’s exciting that we’ll have that tomorrow.”