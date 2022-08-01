Lionesses gatecrash Sarina Wiegman’s press conference with rendition of Football’s Coming Home

England’s cheering players crashed into boss Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference as they chanted ‘It’s Coming Home’ as they celebrated their dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly poked the ball past goalkeeper Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to seal the Lionesses’ first major trophy and end a 56-year wait for a major trophy for every team from England, both men and women.

Ella Toone scored the English opener with a nice lob, but the equalizing goal by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal playing time left Germany level.

The English players form a singing conga line around Sarina Wiegman after Euro 2022 win

The lionesses shouted ‘Football’s Coming’ Home and danced around the English boss

Wiegman was in the middle of her press conference when her team burst into the room, singing and dancing around the top table.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps even climbed onto the table to continue dancing, as it looked like the celebrations would continue late into the night.

England’s first success was conceived by Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back European Championships after her 2017 success with the Netherlands.

“I think what we’ve done is really incredible. I don’t think I’ve really realized what we’ve done because I haven’t followed everything, but we know all of England is behind us,” she said.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates England win at post-match press conference

“We’ve had so much support from our fans and I’m so proud of the team, the players and the staff.

“I need a few days to realize what we’ve done.

“It was two teams who really wanted to win the game and that’s what made it so tight.

“Their togetherness was also very strong, so we had a hard time playing our game, but in the end we really wanted to score a goal.

“We showed the quality of this team and also the depth. I’m not sure if that’s the reason, but we scored a goal.

Chloe Kelly drives away after scoring the winning goal that England beat Germany

“When I took the job, you were hoping for one thing, but we knew there was quality and such great potential in this country. You hope it will be okay.

‘That was one of my personal challenges. My challenge was to bring people from another country together and I succeeded. It’s something you dream and hope for.’

Wiegman also paid an emotional tribute to her late sister, revealing the meaning behind a gesture she made after the win when she kissed a wristband.

“I’m kissing this little bracelet that belonged to my sister and my sister died during our preparation camps,” she said. “That’s a really big miss because she’s my size, but I think she was here, I think she hit the bar.

“She would have been here, she went to every game, so she would have been very proud of me and I was really proud of her.”

Wiegman then closed her press conference with the simple statement: ‘We have changed society today.’

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg insisted England were worthy winners.

“If you score two goals against Germany, you are European champions, so congratulations,” she said.