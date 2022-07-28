Lionesses are set to make MILLIONS from Euro 2022 success

According to branding experts, the English Lionesses will earn millions of pounds after their success at the Women’s Euros 2022.

Health, beauty, wellness and sport companies will ‘compete for a chance to capitalize on the team’s performance’ – even if they fail to win Sunday’s final clash against Germany at Wembley .

The record-breaking interest in this year’s tournament – with 11 million viewers watching Tuesday’s semi-final victory – would make brands want to partner with the players more than ever.

Leading members of the team such as captain Leah Williamson are expected to land sponsorship deals worth up to £5million each year, claimed Chris Southgate, Managing Director at creative agency CHS.

Meanwhile, “lesser-known Lionesses can form six-figure social partnerships almost immediately,” according to the marketing expert.

England captain Leah Williamson (pictured) recently signed a deal with Italian fashion house Gucci, in addition to previous deals with Pepsi and Nike

Chris said: ‘The Lionesses may still be celebrating their triumph as of Tuesday, but their successes off the field are about to begin.

“Last week, search volumes for many of the team hit new heights, with more than twice as many searches for Beth Mead than for Harry Kane – and with so many consumers searching for the team, we can be sure to see big brand deals on the horizon.

“Sports and fitness brands are a certainty – but we can expect brands further afield to look for their share of the Lionesses’ roar. The Health and Wellness, Beauty and Eco categories will no doubt compete for opportunities with the team.

“But perhaps most importantly, while this will be an incredibly exciting time for them personally, it could mean a shift in sponsorship opportunities for all women in sport, giving our female sports heroes the recognition they deserve.”

Branding expert David Olusegun said whatever the final result, the team will find success off the field thanks to sponsorship deals.

Lucy Bronze (pictured) earns an estimated £200,000 a year from club football and has deals with brands such as Pepsi, EE and Visa, the BBC reported

He said: ‘The future is very bright for women’s football and I see an increase in brands working with the Woman England national team and the individual players.

Regardless of the outcome, the 2022 Women’s European Championship will be seen as a catalyst for the next phase of the exponential growth of English women’s football.

“Brands, broadcasters and sponsors will look at this and see a huge opportunity to truly embrace and encourage women’s football.

“The success on the pitch will increase the popularity of the players in the public eye and they have all experienced exponential growth in their social following, which brands will be very happy to try to build real authentic stories with these players and pay compensation.” Pay. much higher premium than before the euro.

“You will now see more clubs incorporating the Lionesses into their kit launches and other activities in a way that has never happened before, finally providing the female soccer role model profile that the game has long justified.

“Women are big consumers…it’s really valuable to target women through sports, which not only generates revenue but also increases their brand sentiment,” he added.

David also revealed: ‘The England team’s top players can expect anything from £150,000 on the low end to £1 million plus for brand recommendations.’

Lucy Bronze makes an estimated £200,000 a year from club football and has deals with brands such as Pepsi, EE and Visa, the reported BBC.

Meanwhile, England captain Leah Williamson recently signed a deal with Italian fashion house Gucci, in addition to previous deals with Pepsi and Nike.

American defender Brandi Chastain received a Nike sponsorship deal of an estimated $2 million after scoring the winning penalty during the 1999 World Cup.

“Viewership normally determines the size of sponsorship and endorsement deals, so this tournament will be a catalyst for a business revolution in the women’s game,” marketing expert Andrew Bloch told the publication, commenting on the record attendance.

The England team will reportedly receive a £55,000 bonus per player if they win the tournament.

However, the £1.3million bonus to the team would be much lower than the £5million allocation the England men would reportedly receive if they won last summer’s Euros.