Lioness footballer Jill Scott ‘signs up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

Lioness football player Jill Scott has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England national team player, 35, who retired after her side defeated Germany in the UEFA Women’s European Championship in July, is the latest star to be tipped for the Australian jungle camp.

Midfielder Jill caught the attention of the crowd when she appeared to use some expletives at Germany’s Sydney Lohmann during the match, with the clip going viral.

A TV insider told The sun: ‘Jill became an instant star after that momentous moment, with most Britons forgiving the small outburst.

“It was always rumored that ITV wanted someone from the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.”

MailOnline has reached out to ITV and Jill representatives for comment.

Tropical life: The former England national team player, who retired after her side defeated Germany in the UEFA Women’s final in July, is the latest star tipped for Australia’s jungle camp (hosts Ant and Dec seen in 2020)

Champion: Midfielder Jill (left) played a key role in England’s success at Euro 2022 earlier this summer, where the team were crowned champions for the first time

It comes after Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver also reportedly signed up to appear on the show’s new series.

The 59-year-old soap star who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV series agreed to go into the jungle next month after being offered a large paycheck.

A source told The sun: ‘Sue is a much loved street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her in the lineup this year.

Heading Down Under: Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 59, will also reportedly appear in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (photo 2019)

“She will be a brilliant asset and she’s looking forward to really stepping out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We will announce our line-up closer to the show’s broadcast.’

MailOnline has reached out to a Sue representative for comment.

Sue made her debut on Corrie in 2000 alongside actors Ryan Thomas and Bruno Langley playing her sons.

Big money: The soap star, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV series, agreed to go into the jungle next month after being offered a huge salary (pictured on soap in 2011)

A number of Coronation Street stars have appeared on the reality show in the past – Simon Gregson finished second last year, while other former campmates from the soap opera Andy Whyment, Helen Flanagan and Jennie McAlpine.

MailOnline exclusively announced last week that singer Boy George has signed up for this year’s series.

Other stars listed as possible contestants include radio DJ Chris Moyles, former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, comedian Seann Walsh and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

Big win: Boy George, 61, will also join the cast of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, securing the highest pay in the show’s history

Glamor pussy: Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood is also one of the stars to appear this year

Meanwhile, the full trailer for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 fell on Friday as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly prepare to welcome 12 new famous faces to the Australian camp in November.

The comical new pre-recorded clip shows the terrified Geordie duo jumping out of a helicopter and skydiving into the jungle.

While Dec hesitates to jump, Ant reminds him that he’s signed a contract, which means they have to legally go everywhere together.

It comes after the couple confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19 because they had to stop attending the National Television Awards on Thursday.

Comic: The full trailer of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 fell on Friday – with a terrified ant and December jumping out of a helicopter

The video shows a helicopter flying through the cloudy sky over Australia, while Dec can be heard: “Where is the luggage going?”

Ant then yells, “We’ll meet there!”, before reminding Dec, “Remember wherever I go, you have to go.”

“This is Alpha Tango and Delta Echo Ciabatta hot coming in,” Ant yells into a headset before jumping in the air.

A concerned December says, ‘Oh, I wish I’d never drawn that thing. Get me out of here!’

The iconic show’s theme song begins as Ant and Dec descend into the Australian jungle, with the words ‘We’re Back’ printed on their parachutes.

Bang: While Dec was hesitant to jump, Ant reminded him he’d signed a contract, meaning they have to legally go everywhere together

Long-awaited: The iconic show’s theme song kicks off as Ant and Dec skydive in the Australian jungle

The reality show returns to the Australian jungle for the first time in three years after it was held at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

In a statement, ITV confirmed the show’s return: “Autumn also brings I’m A Celebrity, which is a welcome return to ITV from the Australian jungle.”

In the 2021 series, Danny Miller was crowned King of the Castle, while Giovanna Fletcher was the first person to win the Welsh version of the show the year before.