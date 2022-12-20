Lionel Messi’s World Cup winning photo overtakes Bella Poarch as the most liked post on social media

Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory is now officially the most liked social media post of all time.

The Argentine superstar has surpassed the record set in 2020 by a TikTok video by Filipino-born American singer and social media personality Bella Poarch.

After Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout against France, Paris Saint-Germain play the star Messi went to Instagram to post 10 photos from the festivities in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory has become the most liked social media post ever – surpassing a TikTok video by Bella Poarch (right)

Messi has long been regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, and when he left his post on Instagram, many people were happy to see the Argentine superstar finally add the World Cup to his illustrious resume.

In the time since he uploaded it, Messi’s post has garnered a whopping 64.5 million likes, with the attacker’s followers also rapidly increasing on the social media platform – now at 404 million.

Messi accompanied the post with a caption that read, “WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I’ve dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so badly that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it……

Messi finally added the World Cup to his illustrious palmares in Sunday’s final

“Thank you so much to my family, to everyone who supports me and also to everyone who believed in us. We show once again that if we fight together and united, Argentines are able to achieve what we set out to do.

“The merit belongs to this group, which is above the individualities, it is the strength of all who struggle for the same dream.”

Poarch no longer carries the most liked post on a social media platform TikTok video from August 2020.

The video showed her lip-syncing “M to the B” by British rapper Millie B.

Sports mail reported earlier today that Messi’s photo had become the most popular Instagram photo of all time – surpassing “the egg” which received 56.1 million likes.

Since the timing of that story on Tuesday morning, Messi’s photo has gained eight million likes with another two million followers.

As the numbers continue to climb, it can be difficult for a social media post to match Messi’s.

His post also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s last month – an ad for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup that featured the Portuguese star and Messi playing chess, which had garnered 41.9 million likes.

However, Ronaldo is still the most followed person on Instagram, with a whopping 519 million.

Last month, he became the first person ever to reach 500 million followers on the social media site.

The Portuguese star leads the way in terms of followers with Messi a clear distance behind in second – the two are the only athletes in the top 10.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber round out the top 10.

Messi made a huge impact in the final in Qatar as he scored twice, while also converting his penalty in the shootout.

The PSG striker and his teammates flew back to Argentina from Qatar on Monday, where they celebrated their World Cup victory with millions of jubilant fans in Buenos Aires.